Llorente’s legs and Luis Suárez’s reign in the area gave Atlético to retain the lead in Vitoria. He had it lost when, in the absence of five minutes and with Alavés at a disadvantage due to the expulsion of Laguardia, Felipe scored his own goal. The government rescued him that any nine worth its salt must have the second suit. And there was Suárez to clinch a center from João Félix, again a substitute. As a leader, for Simeone’s team the victory was one of those that is praised. It is said that games like this win leagues, but many in a row tend to distill a moment of downturn. Since the defeat in the derby, the leader has lost brilliance, although not efficiency to add three at a time.

Atlético came out with that less brilliant line of the last games. Airing a problem that had disappeared since the defeat in Munich and that had been one of the constants in the worst moments of past seasons. If it is not disputed that the team has a hit with Luis Suárez and that their defensive numbers are the best in the championship, the midfield and midfielders are the problem. And more when they become repetitive machines to lose balls. Simeone’s team has lost its finesse in recent weeks. It is difficult for the ball to flow and Alavés lived without great complications during almost the entire first act. Machín lowered his eleven by giving up Lucas Pérez and Joselu on top, Luis Rioja on the left of the attack and Ximo Navarro and Duarte on the wings. At a stroke, most of the great individual threats that Atlético could encounter were warmed up with blankets in the stands.

It gave the impression that the Alavés coach wanted a long game that would allow him to add those troops as the minutes passed. The plan was working out. Simeone’s footballers had barely threatened at the beginning of the match with a shot from Carrasco, in one of the few plays in which playing inside and then entering the outside worked. Lemar neither set nor made a difference, the same as Correa. Koke did not find the point either to the pass or to the game. And João Félix was on the bench. Each of his substitutions generates anxiety and doubts about whether they respond to a rotation or that the coach still does not see him as the definitive player of the project. In Anoeta (0-2), Simeone stressed that the team won without the Portuguese contest.

Alavés lived without shock before the leader’s plain. Until a bad delivery on the brink of break undermined all the control work that had been imposed. The goal reflected the power of Marcos Llorente as a match solver. His team did not tie two passes when he ran one against which Luis Suárez threw. In the ride he had to hold a grip when he was on his way to profile himself to release the left-footed shot from the front that made a carambola with Laguardia’s heel. In the matter of the goal, Llorente’s physique is above the game of his team. He’s a runaway horse when he drives to line up the area.

The restart did at least produce that tic that has become more common in this Atlético. He didn’t play much, but he didn’t get back. He was emboldened to play more in the opposite field and the expulsion of Laguardia seemed to give him the game definitively. As neither Carrasco nor Luis Suárez took advantage of two other Alavés concessions, Atlético found themselves in a tie. A misalignment in a throw-in led to a career for Joselu. The low center of this finished him like a nine Felipe against Oblak.

With five minutes to go, Atlético was stung by the pride of the leadership. Saúl, who had entered just before João Félix, leaked a pass to the Portuguese, who put the pass tense and flat and the king from the far post appeared there to preserve the first place.