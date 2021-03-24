Atlético joined last summer the figure of the scorer that they missed so much. Barcelona showed the exit door to Luis Suárez, freed him to search for a club (discarding a list of possible destinations among which Atlético was not) and said goodbye to the third highest scorer in his history.

Atlético fished in a troubled river, with a Luis Suárez who arrived with the only doubt about his physical condition after a knee injury, but as an unparalleled scorer, twice Golden Boot and with an insatiable appetite. And from day one he has shown that, despite his seniority, he is and will always be a differential in the area. The Uruguayan has become the leader of the LaLiga leader and against Alavés he again scored a key goal to score three points. A perfect header to the base of the post after a brilliant cross from Trippier that Oblak later sustained with his stopped penalty.

Total, Suárez adds 19 league goals when there are still ten games to play. The final arreón for the title is missing, where Atlético starts with an advantage of four points over Barcelona and six against Real Madrid largely thanks to the goals of Suárez. The Uruguayan aspires to become the best rookie scorer for Atlético in the First Division of the entire 21st century. With his 19 goals in 25 games (0.76 per game), Suárez has a shot at the best in that facet, Radamel Falcao with 24 goals.

Signed from Porto in the summer of 2011, Falcao became one of the best ‘9’ of the moment with his scoring ability, first with Gregorio Manzano on the bench and since January 2012 with Simeone. Yes indeed, The coffee grower added 12 more in the Europa League to his 24 goals in the League to end up lifting the title, two of them in the final. Falcao, in addition to being Atlético’s best scorer in the 21st century, He also has the second best scoring record in the League during that period, with the 28 goals he achieved in the 2012-13 season.. A figure only improved by Forlán in the 2008-09 season, when he achieved 32 goals that made him a Golden Boot also in his second season at the club.

Atlético’s top scorer per season in the league Forward Goals Matches Team classification Torres (02-03) 13 29 12th Torres (03-04) 19 35 7th Torres (04-05) 16 38 11th Torres (05-06) 13 36 10th Torres (06-07) 14 36 7th Aguero (07-08) 19 37 4th Forlán (08-09) * 32 33 4th Forlan (09-10) 18 33 9th Aguero (10-11) twenty 32 7th Falcao (11-12) 24 3. 4 5th Falcao (12-13) 28 3. 4 3rd D. Costa (13-14) 27 35 1st Griezmann (14-15) 22 37 3rd Griezmann (15-16) 22 38 3rd Griezmann (16-17) 16 36 3rd Griezmann (17-18) 19 32 2nd Griezmann (18-19) fifteen 37 2nd Morata (19-20) 12 3. 4 3rd Luis Suarez (20-21) ** 19 25 1st * was Golden Boot

** with 10 days to go

If arriving at Atlético and adapting to his game scheme and his offensive resources is not easy, Suárez is doing it perfectly. In order to reach Falcao, first he will have to do it with Griezmann, author of 22 goals in his first rojiblanco league (2014-15) and the second in the list of the best rookies for Atlético in this century. Regarding the total number of goals in a league, Suárez is ahead of forwards of the level of Forlán (32), Falcao (28), Diego Costa (27 in the title), Falcao again (24), Griezmann (22 twice) and Agüero (20).

Suárez indicated in Twich that “I had the luck and the decision to change to a team from the same League and that has some benefit, I did not need more than to know the teammates, the team, but in the game it did not vary too much. One is passionate when it comes to playing, it does not change with one or another shirt. I’m happy with how things are going for me to be helping the team to be on top. ” Whether Atlético is champion will largely depend on continuing to find Suárez in the area. A player who has shown again that beyond age, a scorer never stops being one and if he is also Uruguayan, he is always hungry for titles.