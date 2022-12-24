Brazil Guild hopes that the negotiation with the Uruguayan World Cup Luis Suarez reach an outcome in a matter of “hours”, according to what the president of the Brazilian club said this Friday, Alberto Guerra.

In statements to Grenal radio, Guerra did not give guarantees about the hiring of

Suárez, but assured that he is working “to have a definition in the next few hours”.

The signing, he pointed out, not only depends on the Guild, but on reaching an agreement with sponsors who would participate in the operation, “so that it does not affect the club’s already damaged box.”

“As president, I have the responsibility of doing business that does not harm the club’s cash. That is why the help of members who are interested in negotiations is necessary,” said the manager of the club of Porto Alegre.

Suárez, 35, returned this year to National of Montevideoafter 16 seasons in European football, a stage in which he defended the jersey of teams such as Liverpool, Barcelona or oeI Atletico Madrid.

Gremio, a historical team from Brazil with three Libertadores Cups, has just been promoted to the first division after spending a season in the second category. The Porto Alegre club also announced this Friday the hiring of the Argentine midfielder Franco Cristaldofrom his country’s Huracán and who will strengthen the Brazilian club for four years from 2023.

At Christmas with Messi

“First of all, a big greeting to all Rosario and congratulations for being world champion and enjoying this beautiful moment, a big hug for everyone,” said the Uruguayan in a video released by the airport.

A few hours earlier, Jorge Messi, father of the star, arrived at the same runway in another private plane that departed from Barcelona; two other of his sons, Matías and Rodrigo; and his dog, Zeus, accompanied by a large amount of luggage, sources at the aerodrome told EFE.

According to local media, Suárez arrived to spend the Christmas holidays with all of them. The airport is only 8 kilometers from the Kentucky Country Club, the exclusive gated community where “La Pulga” resides, his wife, Antonella Roccuzzoand their three children when they are in the city.

Last Sunday, on his Instagram account, the Uruguayan striker wrote “Congratulations Gordo” along with a screenshot of a video call with the Albiceleste captain, in which the Rosario player was seen with the cup in his hands.

