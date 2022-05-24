Luis Suárez has said goodbye to Atlético de Madrid after two seasons with the club and it seems that his future does not lie in La Liga. The Uruguayan went through the microphones of Cadena SER in El Larguero to talk about his situation.
Suárez assures that he did not know what was going to happen to him until the day before the farewell, which in addition was not communicated to him by Simeone, Berta or Miguel Ángel Gil: “Rafa Alique told me the day before my farewell (club communication director). He told me that they were going to give me a farewell. I didn’t know anything“.
Speaking of his future, Suárez was calm, but he still hasn’t decided anything: “quiet now waiting for the children to finish school and lThen make the best decision. The right one to be able to compete and play the World Cup in the best conditions” “There are many proposalsMany calls. I listen to everyone and I don’t close the door to anyone“.
The Uruguayan striker was grateful to Atlético de Madrid and confirmed that he would have stayed another season: “I would have liked (stay at Atlético). I was delightedfulfilling a role that I was not used to, but I accepted it in a good way. But the chances were not given“.
Although he is not sure where he will play, what he does want is to continue in the football elite, and for now he is ruling out the money from other smaller leagues: “It’s still not in my head (Qatar, United States, China). I’m not thinking about money but about a high sports level to get to the World Cup well. that’s europe“.
