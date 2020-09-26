Simeone needed goals and with Luis Suárez they have arrived. The arrival of the Uruguayan is a respite in the complicated transfer market that the entity is going through. The need to strengthen the lead was paramount. Diego Costa has been several years away from its best level while Alvaro Morata It has not quite fit into the coach’s plans. The lack of offers for both was the main problem. However, Morata’s departure to the Juventus I unblock the situation.

Atlético clinches one of the best nines of the last decade. However, some mattress fans have doubts. Age (33 years) and her battered knee are the reasons that cause distrust. However, if we go to the data, the incorporation of Suárez greatly improves what was in the squad.

The Morata-Costa couple played together for a year and a half. Morata arrived at the end of January 2019 and since then, although it was not usual to see them together in the same eleven, they have shared the athletic lead. At that time, adding the figures of both, have scored 28 goals in 6,093 minutes. In the same period, Suárez has scored 30 goals with the FC Barcelona shirt. Also, It has done it in 1,058 minutes less (5,035).

If we compare the averages, Morata and Costa scored a goal every 215 minutes. Luis scored one every 167. The Brazilian Hispanic, weighed down by injuries, has only seen the door six times. The former Real Madrid, at 22. Without going any further, last season the Uruguayan scored 21 goals, the same as the two forwards that Atlético de Madrid, but he did so by contesting 1940 minutes less.

Statistics that reflect the qualitative and quantitative leap that the athletic squad gives with the arrival of the forward. And it cannot be overlooked how well they mix, on paper, the style that Cholo proposes with what Suárez contributes on the field of play. Morata did not match what the coach asked of the forwards, and that is why he ended up leaving the team. With Luis this does not seem to happen. A society that wants to take Atlético to the top.