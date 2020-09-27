At the FC Barcelona one had no longer really wanted the 33-year-old striker Luiz Suárez, so that he was more or less chased from the court. At his new club Atlético Madrid he now made a remarkable debut.
Atlético only got into the action on Saturday for the third game day of La Liga and received Granada CF, who had won their first two games. After 90 minutes it was 6: 1 for Luis Suárez’s new club and the man from Uruguay played a big part in it – although he came into the game late.
In the 70th minute, Suárez came on when Atlético was 3-0. Just two minutes later, he played exemplary for Marcos Llorente, who marked the 4-0. Five minutes before the end, the goalscorer thanked him with a beautiful cross, which Suárez was able to head in to make it 5-0 – his first goal for the new club.
Granada scored the consolation goal, but Suárez struck a second time in stoppage time. After a one-two with Vitolo, he first hit the post and then dusted off himself to make it 6-1.
With this the “old master” proved that he can still be valuable. In the evening, his ex-club does the honors against Villareal – they may miss Suárez.
