Not even the best novelist could write a script like the one given yesterday in the Luis Suárez’s debut with Atlético de Madrid. The arrival of the Uruguayan to the capital created great illusion and expectation for the rojiblanca crowd, but no one could imagine this tremendous premiere.

The striker entered in 69 ‘, replacing the also scorer yesterday Diego Costa, and it took him only 2 minutes to do his bit. Assisted Marcos Llorente in what was 4-0. But the forward kept more aces up his sleeve. In the 84th minute he headed a cross into the net and in the 93rd minute he shot Rui Silva’s goal to make it 6-1 and sign his double. The significance of his debut has been brutal. We have collected the most important sounds of how this magnificent premiere was told in the best voice-overs in the world.