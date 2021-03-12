When the Athletic was seen against the ropes against Athletic, there Llorente appeared, on the edge of the break, and Suárez, on the way back, to rescue the leader. The same pair that, one assisting and the other defining, put the derby face to face. The society that is pushing the team with tremendous numbers. Suárez has 18 goals and two assists and Llorente goes for the double digits: he has scored nine goals and has given eight. They form the most decisive couple in the League. An insatiable nine and a total footballer who combine perfectly and allow Simeone and his family to dream of everything.

Suárez’s scoring rhythm every time it surprises less. The Uruguayan is decisive and, in fact, the news was more in the four days (plus the appointment against Chelsea) in which he did not see the door. Against Madrid, the first he had, taking advantage of a pass to uncheck Llorente (who had recovered the ball seconds before near his area), sent it to the network with a great touch with the outside. Of a pass from 14 Suárez was born the action that ended on Wednesday in the Uruguayan penalty. The connection works. Of Llorente’s eight assists in the League (plus one that he has in the Champions League), four have been to Suárez, who in turn has given his partner two goals.

Marcos Llorente and Luis Suárez celebrate a goal.

JUAN MEDINA (REUTERS)



But Llorente’s numbers do dazzle more, although they do not seem to impress him so much. “I set the goal of achieving ten goals and I have already achieved it”, commented after the 2-1 to Athletic. The ten is completed with the one he did to Salzburg in the Champions League. In Europe there is only one more decisive midfielder putting the numbers on the table: Bruno Fernandes, 16 goals and 10 assists for Manchester United.

Another challenge: the European Championship with Spain

But allfielder Madrid, who plays at the top, on the side and wherever he plays, gives Atleti much more than figures. Against Athletic he had to ask for the change because he was broken. Luckily for the player and the team, Trippier’s return makes most of those runs to hurt the opponent. Among other things, to help resolve matches for Suárez, who has found an ideal partner. And incidentally, Luis Enrique rubs his hands …