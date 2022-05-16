One of the most decisive strikers in recent years leaves Atlético de Madrid. After Luis Suárez’s great career passing through Liverpool and FC Barcelona, where he became the highest reference at an attacking level in European football, he arrived at Cholo Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid to continue performing at a high level (he won a league ).
As of June 30, he will leave Atlético to play for a new team. Although the fate of the Uruguayan is not yet known, it seems that Inter Miami is one of the best positioned to take over his services.
A legend is leaving. Luis Suárez is one of the players who has left us with the best moments in European football in the last decade; Incredible goals, titles, an alliance with Messi and Neymar that is unique in the history of the Champions League.
Lucho enters the final phase of his career and he does so by saying goodbye to the Atlético fans in the best possible way. Each and every one of them is surrendered to the charrúa, they know that in the last league title he was a very important piece. His physique no longer allows him to be at a high competitive level and his half-retirement is already on the way. Luis will always be remembered as one of the best players of the 2010s.
