Luis Suarez, recent signing of AthleticHe will never forget the day he arrived at Nacional from a baby soccer school. This movement was produced thanks to Daniel Enríquez (at that stage youth coordinator) and later the club’s sports director, the Cerro Porteño Sports Manager in Paraguay and the Hanoi Football Club in Vietnam, among others. A soccer man who also discovered Sebastián Coates, Nicolás Lodeiro, Juan Albín and Chory Castro, as outstanding. After the debut of the new rojiblanco striker, Enríquez attends to ACE.

How do you know Suárez?

I was the youth coordinator for Nacional in 2000. We signed Suárez from a baby soccer team. We took him with 12 years and we incorporated him for sub 14. Many of them made it to First. He had qualities, but I’m telling you that that generation was so good that we didn’t know who would go further.

How was it?

He played as a center forward, he was thin and rebellious. A scorer without strength. He was not a starter, he alternated with two other boys. But I also tell him that he had a winning mentality and a lot of temper. Those details in such young children make you suspect big things.

Did he dream of playing in Spain?

He always told us that he was going to play for Barcelona because the girlfriend was going to move there and that she wanted to go. In time he succeeded.

How have you seen your time at the club?

In Barcelona he has scored goals, he has run and he has left everything. It has made history. There was a stir with his departure, but we are proud of what he has done there. We are sad that he leaves Barcelona because he was very comfortable. But this is football.

How do you think he will adapt to Atlético? Seen the seen …



Luis has always been one more player for Atleti than for Barcelona. 20 years ago I told him that Atlético was perfect for him because it is more vertical. Simeone has aimed very well with Suárez. He is ideal, he has already shown it against Granada. He knows he will make history.

I mean, do you think you will do better now?

I remember that when he went to Barcelona we had doubts because we believed that he would do better in a team like Atleti. We also told him in his stage in the Premier. He replied that Tevez did well in England and he clung to that. Atleti is more ideal than Barcelona for Luis.

Can they win the Champions League with him?

I have no doubt that Atleti can win the Champions League with Suárez, although there are also many other powerful teams. Luis is all claw, he has 3-4 years left at 100%. It is a bull. It is healthy and strong.