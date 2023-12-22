Echoes of Barça in the tropics of Miami. Striker Luis Suárez signed this Friday for Inter of the MLS, the United States soccer league. The legendary number 9 of the Uruguayan team thus reinforces the squad led by Lionel Messi, who managed to bring former Blaugrana players such as Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba to Florida during the summer. The four, all over 34 years of age, will try to give the American fans those of that FC Barcelona that marked a generation and won four Leagues in five seasons, as well as a Champions League. “I really want to meet again with great friends and players,” said Suárez.

Suárez, 36, has signed a contract for the entire 2024 season. He arrives from the Brazilian Grêmio in Porto Alegre, where he played for one year. The forward showed that he still has a lot of football. During the season he scored 26 goals and 17 assists in 53 games, leading the team to win the Gaucho Championship and the Cup Winners' Cup. Grêmio finished second in the League, having been promoted from the second division.

The attacker will join an offense made up of Ecuadorian Leonardo Campana, who was the club's best scorer during the season, with nine goals. In addition to Messi, the team led by the Argentine Gerardo Tata Martino has the Finn Robert Taylor and Facundo Farías, a 21-year-old Argentine who came from Colón and has played his first season in the United States. In the postseason, the team lost Venezuelan Josef Martínez, former Atlanta United, who scored 7 goals.

“I can't wait to get started. I am ready to work and make winning more titles with this great club a reality,” Suárez said upon his arrival in Miami. Inter Miami played its first season in the MLS in 2020. The team owned by David Beckham had had problems climbing the standings. In his first year he was in 19th position and a year later in 20th. His best year was 2022, when they managed to reach the playoffs for the first time.

This year, after the arrival of Messi, the team won its first title. This was the first Leagues Cup, a tournament contested between all league teams from the United States and Mexico. The trophy left a good taste in the fans' mouths. They briefly forgot during the summer that their team had the worst season of all despite the presence of Messi, Alba and Busquets. Inter Miami finished in 14th position in the East and 27th overall (out of 29).

Xavier Asensi, one of the club's executives, considers Suárez an important reinforcement in a season where they intend to compete in several tournaments. “We have always dreamed of being a team that can have a long-term impact on soccer in the United States and we believe that bringing Luis is a good step in that direction,” Asensi said in a statement.

Suárez trained at the Uruguayan Nacional. His European dream began in 2007 in Holland. He first defended the Groningen shirt and then moved to Ajax, where he scored 111 goals. In 2010 he jumped to the Premier. With Liverpool he scored 82 goals in 133 games in different competitions. However, he had a great time with Barça between 2014 and 2020. Dressed in Blaugrana, he scored 195 goals in 283 games. He extended his stay in LaLiga with Atlético de Madrid, where he arrived in 2022.

Then he returned to his origin with his return to Uruguay. He won the title that year with the team that saw him turn professional, Nacional. Suárez is also the top scorer for La Celeste, as the South American country's team is known. With the Charrúas he won the 2011 Copa América, defeating Paraguay. In that tournament, Uruguay defeated Messi's Argentina on penalties in the quarterfinals. Both will see their destinies united again in 2024.

