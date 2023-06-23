Friday, June 23, 2023
Luis Suárez, in a new chapter: leader clarifies rumors about his future

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Suárez, in a new chapter: leader clarifies rumors about his future

Luis Suarez

Luis Suárez debuted with goals in Gremio.

Luis Suárez debuted with goals in Gremio.

There has been speculation about the early retirement of the striker.

The vice president of the Gremio, Paulo Caleffi, denied this Thursday the information that circulated about the possible retirement of the Uruguayan international from active football Luis Suarezwho has lived with osteoarthritis for years.

“What I can assure the fan is that this news that Luis Suárez sought out the Gremio board to say that he was retiring never existed. Simply that,” Caleffi declared at a press conference after the 3-1 victory over The america.

‘Current contract’

For the leader, “the fact is quite objective: Gremio has a valid contract with Suárez and nobody can speak about what will happen in the future. Nobody knows about tomorrow” and what can be said is that this information “is seriously wrong “.

Photo:

Khaled Desouki. AFP

Suárez started and scored one of the goals in the home win on Thursday amid rumors about his possible retirement from football due to right knee problems.

The 36-year-old striker played 82 minutes and sealed the victory for Gremio, third in the Brazilian Championship with 20 points, seven behind leader Botafogo, who beat Cuiabá 0-1.

On Wednesday, during an event with fans, the president of the Gremio, Alberto Guerra, had reported Suárez’s “serious” health problems and said that the player has to inject himself to alleviate the pain and that is why the possibility of a prosthesis was being considered. .

Suárez, who also defended teams like Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid, joined the Gremio at the beginning of this year and has managed to stand out with a mark that has now reached fifteen goals and nine assists in 27 games. .

EFE

