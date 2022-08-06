Luis Suárez immediately scored on his return to the Uruguayan competition for football club Nacional. The team from the capital Montevideo won the match thanks to the goal of the 35-year-old attacker 3-0 from Rentistas.

In the second half Suárez came into the team and made the 3-0 in the 58th minute from a corner from Brian Ocampo with his head. It was the second league game for Nacional. The first the club had lost 2-1 to Maldonado.

Suárez had officially made his comeback at Nacional earlier in the week. The 35-year-old attacker played fifteen minutes in the home game against Brazilian Atletico Goianiense in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, but was unable to prevent his team from losing 0-1.

Suarez made his debut in the first team of Nacional in 2005. A year later he left for FC Groningen. He was subsequently successful with Ajax, Liverpool, FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Suarez wants to prepare for the World Cup in Qatar at Nacional. He is the Uruguayan national team’s top scorer with 65 goals. See also SOS to Benzema and Joselu

