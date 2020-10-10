Luis Suarez, Atlético player, was interviewed by ‘ESPN Argentina’ During his concentration with the Uruguayan national team to play the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying rounds, he was asked, among other things, about his relationship with Messi, Simeone, his departure from Barcelona and if he would play for Real Madrid.

Messi’s loyalty gesture: “I think he did not want to go for me, it was his decision. He wanted to leave and they should have respected him, but that’s a thing of the past. The chip has already changed. He has to be aware of what it is for Barcelona, ​​for world football, what it generates for the football environment. If he’s good at Barcelona now, he has to enjoy it a lot and try to compete to the fullest, showing that he is the best player in the world and getting the maximum trophies he can, which is his greatest ambition and he will never lose it ”.

He misses Messi: Of course he is missed, but today there is technology, we are in constant contact. We are always talking. The other day we saw each other, but we’re going to miss each other. We came to training every morning, we sat down to drink mate, we talked about many things. Our children have spent most of their lives together playing at school. We also have other little ones who are almost always playing and also the relationship of our women influences a lot and I think that that made us create a very great bond of friendship and I see him as a friend, not how everyone sees it.

Koeman: What bothers are the forms, that a coach comes saying that he does not have me, when the board had already said that there would be changes, It makes you doubt if it is really the coach who does not love you. The coach called me, although I already knew what was going to happen. Then my lawyer spoke with the people of the club, I did my part, I didn’t want to be a hindrance and the people in the club know that I took the step to step aside.

They open the door to Barcelona: The moment they told me, it confirmed what I saw in the press, what people told you … no one from the club had told me anything until the coach’s call. The remaining feeling is to change the chip, find the best solution for me, that the club reach an agreement with my lawyer … I was uncertain about whether to go to training because I am a professional, but I was aware of what happened, that I was going to go, they were going to try to harm and make me see things to make me angry. I already know what there is, that they would send me to train on another field … Then I would go home sad, head down and I don’t like being half apart, but I understand the situation.

Simeone: Atlético didn’t surprise me at all. I am a very strict player, I work a lot on tactical discipline, I only had a week and it is difficult to draw conclusions, but I have found a very good human group, with desire, ambition, young people wanting to grow and win things. I come to contribute as one more partner and try to achieve important things.

Play for Real Madrid and score against Barcelona: Nerd, I would not go crazy to Madrid. And if he scored Barcelona I wouldn’t yell it out or crazy, but it would surely point somewhere.