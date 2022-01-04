After Dani alves and Ferran Torres, it seems that the next signing of Laporta in the Barcelona in winter it will be Morata. The forward would be delighted to reach the Barça club in this same market, but it runs into the stumbling block that the Juventus, your current club, has to find you a substitute.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, the only candidate Allegri is considering for replacing Morata is Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan was about to call at Vecchia Signora in the summer of 2020, but in the end everything went wrong with a suspect italian test and ended up signing for him Atlético de Madrid.
The operation between both forwards It would therefore be three-way. Especially because Atlético de Madrid also He owns part of Morata. Juventus would have to pay an amount close to the 40 million euros if you want to have the Madrilenian in property. In the end, as Barcelona did something like with Griezmann, they will be compensating the debts of the 3 teams.
Another hot spot here is in ver how Simeone’s team works. In the end, if Luis Suárez goes to Turin, it would be to indirectly reinforce Barcelona. A team against which they play a position of Champions looking forward to next season. It does not seem that they are so naive of commit the same mistake as the Catalans.
A Barcelona that gave the Uruguayan a summer ago to a direct rival and that in the end he ended up giving the league title. On the other hand, the intention of Luis Suárez seems to be playing in the MLS, where you have an offer from Beckham’s Inter Miami and could meet in a couple of years with Messi. For now The contract with the colchoneros ends in June and has not been renewed.
