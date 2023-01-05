The Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez> affirmed this Wednesday that he chose to sign for the Guild Brazilian because he “likes difficult challenges” and wants to show that “he can play in a great team” that should never have fallen to the Second Division

Suárez was presented this Wednesday to the fans in Porto Alegre, who took over the stadium of the Brazilian club to welcome him.

After being presented to more than 40,000 fans at the Arena Guildthe striker compared his arrival at the Gremio with the one that produced his signing for Atletico Madrid.

“I like difficult challenges, because I know that Gremio comes from series B, from a place where it should never have been,” said the striker when asked why he had decided to play for the gaucho tricolor.

“I compare it with Atlético Madrid, when the hegemony was from Real Madrid and Barcelona and it was a difficult challenge. This may be more difficult, but I am convinced that there is an incredible team and coach and that we can do many things,” said the Uruguayan striker during a press conference.

Aware that he is not “the Luis Suárez of 2015 or 2013”, the striker said he will give his best, and promised “commitment, camaraderie, attitude, desire and goals”.

For the Uruguayan striker, the first big challenge with Gremio will be to qualify for the Libertadores Cup “and then look for her,” he said.

His career

The 35-year-old player, who arrives from Nacional, will be linked to the Porto Alegre club until December 2024.

Suárez is the club’s most significant signing to date. ‘El Pistolero’ was a member of Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, his last club before returning in 2021 to National of Montevideowith which he debuted as a professional.

With the Uruguayan team, Suárez played four World Cups, the last of which was last December in Qatar.

He was crowned champion of the 2011 Copa America in Argentina. Gremio, one of the most traditional clubs in Brazil and which this year returns to the First Division of the Brazilian Championship, has already hired the Argentine Franco Cristaldo for this season, who signed until the end of 2026.

It has also confirmed to the Brazilians Reinaldo, Bruno Uvini, Pepé, Carballo, Gustavinho and Everton Galdino.

