Mourning in Spanish football and also in Italy, where he was much loved and was affectionately called Luisito. The Galician Luis Suárez Miramontes, the first Spanish Ballon d’Or and the only one born in this country until Alexia Putellas broke into the female category, died this Sunday at the age of 88.

Not expected, given his age, the farewell of the fine midfielder who triumphed at Barcelona and especially at Inter Milan, where he won two European Cups, and who with Spain won the 1964 Euro Cup by beating Russia at Santiago Bernabéu, leaves a huge void in the world of sport.

Prompt throughout his career, in which he also held the position of absolute Spanish coach between 1988 and 1991, without much luck at the World Cup in Italy’90, he was still very current because from 2014 until last year he worked as a commentator on the SER of Barcelona matches. He is sarcastic, critical and poignant at the microphone and elegant on the pitch.

A unique talent and a great interista.

Il number 10 della Grande Inter che portò i nostri colori sul tetto d’Italia, d’Europa, del Mondo. “If you don’t know anything, go ahead to Suarez.”

Ciao Luisito.#FCIM pic.twitter.com/odfKbe5TOh — Inter (@Inter) July 9, 2023

His enormous vision of the game, to the point that the unforgettable Alfredo di Stéfano nicknamed him ‘The Architect’, made him world-renowned and highly valued. At Barça they have always recognized that allowing him to sign for Inter was one of the great mistakes of the Barça club.