Luis Suárez, the all-time top scorer for the Uruguay national team, announced that he will play his last match with the Celeste this Friday against Paraguay in Montevideo, on the seventh date of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

To begin with, in a press conference called by the player, Suárez sent a message of encouragement to the family of the footballer Juan Izquierdo, who died the previous week.

With a broken voice and applause, he said: “Please understand, Friday will be my last match with my country’s national team… I’ve been thinking about it, analyzing it. It’s the right time because I have my reasons, there’s no one who makes the decision other than me and my family. I can play the last match calmly, with the same enthusiasm as the first in 2007, like the kid who started at 19, and that veteran player with a career will give his life on Friday. They taught me to give myself for my country,” he said. He then thanked the fans who have supported him.

“We have to remember everything that was nice, more than 17 years of career, I leave with all the affection of the people, my colleagues… As a father of three children, they can have that experience on Friday in the way their father is leaving, I have nothing more to ask of life,” he added.

“There is no greater pride in knowing when the time is right and luckily I have peace of mind that I am retiring from the National Team because I want to step aside, there are players with great potential. I am 37 and I know that it is difficult to get to the next World Cup. I should retire and not the injuries.”

He said he is not going to be a coach, and that for now he feels good enough to continue in professional football for a longer time.

Suárez said that his best moment was winning the Copa América title with his national team.

