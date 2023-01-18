Friday, January 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Suárez: dream debut with goals in Gremio do Brasil, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 18, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Luis Suarez

Luis Suárez debuted with goals in Gremio.

Luis Suárez debuted with goals in Gremio.

His new era began, now in Brazilian soccer.

See also  Ghilardi-Ambrosini, what a feat: they win the Finnish stage of the Grand Prix and fly to the final in Turin

The Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez shone this Tuesday in his debut in Brazilian football with a hat-trick in the match for the Gaúcha Recopa title, in which Guild defeated Sao Luiz 4-1 in Porto Alegre.

Just four minutes after rolling the ball on the field, the Uruguayan scored the first goal with a high kick that left the goalkeeper still Gabriel Felix.

The joy of the fans at the Arena Gremio stadium was temporarily dampened minutes later when Paulinho equalized for Sao Luiz, but almost immediately Bitello put Gremio back in the lead, which Suárez finished reaffirming in the 30th minute and reconfirmed eight minutes later when completed the treble.

It is the best performance in a debut in the career of the striker, whose maximum goals scored so far had been two goals against Real Madrid in 2020, by his own admission after the first half.

The 35-year-old Uruguayan will be linked to the Porto Alegre club until December 2024.

See also  After the "whistleblowers" .. messages from Suarez and Fabregas to Messi and Neymar

EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Suárez #dream #debut #goals #Gremio #Brasil #video

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

This is war 2023 LIVE: where and at what time to see the great premiere of "The Night of EEG"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result