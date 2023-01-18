Luis Suárez: dream debut with goals in Gremio do Brasil, video

The Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez shone this Tuesday in his debut in Brazilian football with a hat-trick in the match for the Gaúcha Recopa title, in which Guild defeated Sao Luiz 4-1 in Porto Alegre.

Just four minutes after rolling the ball on the field, the Uruguayan scored the first goal with a high kick that left the goalkeeper still Gabriel Felix.



The joy of the fans at the Arena Gremio stadium was temporarily dampened minutes later when Paulinho equalized for Sao Luiz, but almost immediately Bitello put Gremio back in the lead, which Suárez finished reaffirming in the 30th minute and reconfirmed eight minutes later when completed the treble.

It is the best performance in a debut in the career of the striker, whose maximum goals scored so far had been two goals against Real Madrid in 2020, by his own admission after the first half.

The 35-year-old Uruguayan will be linked to the Porto Alegre club until December 2024.

EFE

More sports news