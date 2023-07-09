Luis Suarez MiramontesSpanish figure winner of the Golden Ballthe only one in the men’s category, former player of the Inter de Milan Among other clubs, he died this Sunday, as reported by the Italian team on their social networks. The goalscorer left this world to the

88 years of age, in regards to his cause of death has not been disclosed.

“The entire Inter family are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Luis Suárez and would like to send their sincerest condolences to his family,” the statement read.

Luis Suárez was considered one of the best Spanish players in the 1960s, where he just managed to win the Ballon d’Or, the highest distinction in his career, a record that remains to date as he is the only Spanish player to win that award.

Figure in Barcelona and then at Inter Milan where he became the first Spaniard in the team as in the same A series.

Luis Suárez dies at 88 years of age | Photo: Capture

His way of playing and the intelligence with which he dealt with the ball was one of his great virtues that led him to play excellently wherever he stopped. During his time at Inter he won 3 Scudettos, 2 European Cup Winners’ Cups and 2 Intercontinental Cups. There is even a phrase that encompasses what Luis Suárez represented for soccer, “If you don’t know what to do, give the ball to Suárez.”

The born in La Coruna On May 2, 1935, he made his debut with Deportivo, he did it at the age of 18 against Barcelona, ​​after which history positioned him as one of the greatest footballers in history.