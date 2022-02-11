After the blow that Atlético suffered at the Camp Nou, Simeone opts for the revolution in the team. The technician will changes in defense, in the middle and in attack, because few things work lately. Y up front they are going to bet on the ‘double nine’. Cunha and Luis Suarez, who are normally supplementary, will be partners against Getafe. And initially, because when they have coexisted it is usually because the result was not going well. The comeback plan becomes the initial one.

Cunha and Suárez have coincided on the pitch in ten games. Against him Majadahonda, in the Cup, were starters and scored a goal each. In the other nine meetings there are notes in common: Simeone always brought them together in the second half and never with the score in favor. And a figure for hope: with both on the field, Atleti have not conceded a single goal in 253 minutes and have scored eleven, three of them to Majadahonda. A balance that invites you to try.

The great night against Valencia

There are two nights the experiment, with Atlético extremely overwhelmed, turned out perfect. The first was precisely against the rival this Saturday. Cunha came on in the 67th minute, with Getafe winning 1-0. The Brazilian caused the expulsion of Aleñá and Suárez scored both goals of the comeback. More spectacular was three weeks ago, at Atlético-Valencia. Cunha entered the game in minute 57 with 0-2 and the team turned the game around with a special contribution from the former Hertha player, goal and assist included.

Against the Barça also Simeone gave him entry to look for the comeback, but the scoreboard only advanced from 4-1 to 4-2, work of Suarez, who has three games in a row seeing the door, counting the two from Uruguay. Before they had agreed against the Real Sociedad in the Cup and in the League (Atleti lost 1-2 and tied with the two strikers on the pitch), against Athletic in the League and Super Cup (no goals), with Osasuna (from 0-0 to win 1-0) and with the Alaves (no goals).

Cunha pressures the gunman

Because in reality, The usual thing during this season is that one has been the substitute for the other. Usually, Cunha entering the field for Suárez. This has happened seven times. In two it was the Uruguayan who entered from the bench for the Brazilian. This situation has made them direct competition in the eyes of Simeone and the fans. Because, in addition, Cunha’s performance has gone further since its debut, while Suarez’s has gotten worse compared to last season. Now he has regained his spirits, but at the Camp Nou he ended a three-month drought without scoring in the league.

Against Getafe, Simeone wants to try new things. in the last season He has already worked to join Suárez in attack with Diego Costa and now he has it in his head to do the same with Cunha, since João Félix has not claimed in the four titles he has had, Griezmann is still out Y Correa, one of the most plugged-in rojiblancoswill accompany the forwards, but from the right wing.