Luis Suárez could announce his retirement from football

Luis Suarez could be close to ending his sports career, according to the media in Brazil.

GZH Globoesporte warned about it first and then confirmed it, media that coincided with the fact that the Uturuayan striker had already communicated the decision to the Porto Alegre Guild.

what is known

“The 36-year-old Uruguayan forward would have informed his club, Grêmio de Porto Alegre, of his intention to retire in the coming weeks due to pain in his right knee due to osteoarthritis. What the media in Brazil does not reveal is if Luis Suárez will play a game again with Grêmio”, said AS of Spain.

“Luis Suárez informed the Gremio management that he wants to retire. The player complains of pain in one knee and has already taken the first steps to retire. The coaching staff is already aware of the matter,” said GZH.

The outlet assured that “there will be a meeting between the player and the board of directors in the coming days. Grêmio is already working on other departments, such as legal and marketing, in case the contract with the footballer ends up being broken”.

AS warns that GZH also revealed that Grêmio “wants to include a clause” in that contract termination document with Suárez whereby “the Brazilian club is financially compensated if the footballer ends up playing for another team.”

The aforementioned media outlet points to the supposed interest of Inter Miami, a team from the MLS in which you are going to playr Leo Messi.

