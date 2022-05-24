Atlético de Madrid decided not to renew Luis Suárez’s contract and the striker will be a free player from June 30. With the pass in his possession, he has to decide where his future will be and gave details of the negotiations.
“They have called me from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, but honestly I have my mentality and my head here in Europe”, stated in dialogue with The spar of Spain and assured that he has not yet resolved his future.
“I would have liked to have been at Atlético for one more year.. Knowing that the demand is getting bigger, but able to meet. He informed me of my departure the day before my departure Rafael Alique, communication director of Atlético. After that I did not speak to Simeone, Andrea Berta or Miguel Angel, “he added about his departure and about the decision made by the club.
Among the main interested in signing him are the Seville and the Aston Villa, club in which the coach is Steven Gerrard and where he would share a team with Coutinho (whom he knows from his time at Barcelona). South American football or the MLS will have to wait for the Gunslinger, since at the age of 35 he decided that he would continue in Europe.
