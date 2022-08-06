Luis Suárez celebrates his first goal with Nacional: video

The star Luis Suárez scored his first goal this Friday with the Nacional shirt after his return to the club this week, to make it 3-0 against Rentistas in the match played in the Gran Parque Central for the second date of the Clausura tournament of Uruguayan soccer.

La Celeste’s all-time top scorer headed in ahead, after a corner kick executed by Brian Ocampo, to score the third goal of the game in the 58th minute, after having entered at the start of the second half.

Pistolero’s last goal while playing for Bolso was on June 25, 2006, against Rocha, in a match that ended 2-0 in favor of Nacional and gave him the title of the 2005-2006 Uruguayan Championship, before beginning his career in Europe.

News in development.

