Luis Suárez (34), now striker for Atlético de Madrid del Cholo Simeone, is living an almost unexpected present, after his chaotic departure from FC Barcelona, ​​where he left a great friend like Lionel Messi. The Argentine was a world trend due to the leak of his contract, and The gunman Uruguayan, which is already “almost a brother” from The flea, He was surprised by the treatment they are giving his former teammate at the club blaugrana.

Suárez told how a great relationship started in the dressing room culé. “I arrived as one of the new and one day I started drinking mate with Messi. We started to create a feeling, we got together with the family. Our women started to have a great relationship and that also helped forge our great relationship“, expressed the Uruguayan in the program El Transistor, on Spain’s Onda Cero, hosted by journalist José Ramón de la Morena.

“I don’t see any sense, no reason, and I do not understand that people have so much evil to do something so private, so personal, much more with what Leo has given and generated the club and what Barcelona is thanks to Leo. As much as a player is not above a club, what has given him Leo Barcelona has not been given by any player to a club, “said Suárez.

In the middle is Barcelona that signed the contract that exceeds the 555 million euros. The presentation of the complaint and the suspicions of who are the people who could have leaked the contract of “10” was also a topic of conversation. “There are four or five people who know that … We didn’t talk about it, I didn’t ask him anything either. Those are delicate subjects and I prefer to avoid it, as he has avoided situations of mine when I have had a bad time, “he explained Fought.

The forward is LaLiga’s top scorer with 14 goals and would be taking the award for “Pichichi” it’s from the season. In the second position, with two goals less, is Lionel. The lack of goal worries the fans of the Barça. Suárez’s emotional departure and arrival, almost like “a gift” to the Aleti, raised many doubts in the world of football.

“I did not expect, there were certain rumors, and that’s what bothered me the most. And then the shapes, the moments … The coach calls me one day, tells me that he was not going to count on me, I had done the planning and was not counting on me. At that moment I told him that I accepted his decision, but also that he knew that I had a contract and that if the club did not want me, the decision would be made by me, “said Suárez. “They did not explain anything to me, there was nothing written, nor why, but it was a decision of the coach with the board … I did not get to speak with Josep Bartomeu, my lawyer spoke”, added.

And in turn, he assured that there were “many clubs with interest” in his signing “not only Juventus, but other clubs”, but that he did not want to speak at all until he left Barcelona and the team appeared Mattress by Diego Simeone.

With the Cholo on the bench, the charrúa, once again showed that he is intact. Being a figure in the attack and in a totally different scheme to what he was used to in the Blaugrana. “It is one of those coaches who when it comes to convincing a player, he does it. Because of his mentality, his positivism. He transmitted to me that he trusted my qualities even though some said that I was no longer in my best moment and it is something that thanks “, He opined on the Argentine DT.

Currently the rojiblanco team is at the top with 50 units, with one game less. In second and third position are Real Madrid and Barcelona, ​​respectively, both with 40 points. At the international level, Atlético will play the last 16 of the Champions League against Chelsea.

“I am excited about the ‘Champions’ as the League. The ‘Champions’ may have that thorn because Atlético never got it and they have been fighting it in recent years. Entering the history of Atlético would be very nice. When I arrived at Atlético, I saw that Diego Forlán with the Europa League was on some murals, and I said, ‘they left space for me’“joked the” 9 “of the Light blue.

