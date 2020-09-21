There are still a few hurdles to overcome, but there are signs of a change from Barcelona’s star striker Luis Suarez to Atlético Madrid condense.
The old lady from Turin, the most promisingly positioned club in the race for the services of the Uruguayan goalscorer, has already given up hope of subcontracting Suárez. Yesterday’s words from Juves’ sports director Fabio Paratici Sky Sport Italia (via goal.com) leave no more doubt: “Suarez can be removed from this list. The time it takes to complete the [italienischen] Receiving a pass is longer than the transfer deadline or the moment we can hand in the lists for the Champions League. ”
Even without star purchases, the Piedmontese still managed to win a 3-0 victory against Sampdoria Genoa yesterday. In addition to defender Bonucci, loan returnees Kulusevski and – of course – Cristiano Ronaldo met.
But parallel to the failure of the Italian option, a change within Spain is taking on more and more concrete forms. A report from Mundo Deportivo According to Atlético Madrid and Suárez are largely in agreement on the key dates of a collaboration. The Rojiblancos offer the 33-year-old South American a two-year contract (which he should no longer get at FC Barcelona). In addition, Atlético’s Argentine coach Diego Simeone has been trying for some time to convince Luis Suárez to move to Madrid. Every day el Cholo informs the Uruguayan about the state of affairs and assures him every time that he is the absolute dream player for his new project. An appreciation that the charrúa has not been allowed to experience in this form for a long time.
And there are also positive signals from his current employer. The Blaugrana are therefore ready to contribute part of his salary (specifically, the difference between what he earned in Barcelona and what Atlético offers him in terms of salary) in this season 2020/21. But here there is already a first discrepancy with the player himself: because Suárez obviously insists on terminating the contract with the Catalans – with prior compensation for the remaining contract year. In turn, FC Barcelona (so far) does not want to get involved.
In addition, Atlético would first have to sell a big earner like Diego Costa (eight million euros annually) in order to raise the budget necessary for Suárez. So there are still some unanswered questions in this transfer theater. But the likelihood that Luis Suárez will join a new club this summer after six years at Nou Camp has certainly not diminished in recent days. And that this club is called Atlético, neither.
