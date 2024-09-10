Luis Stillmann Rottenstein, who died on Friday, September 6 in Mexico City at the age of 102, liked to remember the times he cheated death. In 1943, on the night of his birthday, December 31, a gypsy woman saw a dark future in his palm. “You will not live to see your next birthday,” the psychic told the young man, who was spending New Year’s Eve in Budapest, in his native Hungary, in the midst of World War II. The scene with the gypsy woman came back to him a year later. Stillmann, a Jew sent to a concentration camp, had a young Nazi officer in front of him, upset because some prisoner had stolen some of his gloves. The German, a brat, pointed at him, waiting for someone in the group to confess to the theft. The tense scene was interrupted by orders from a superior who asked them to disperse. Stillmann survived to tell the tale.

With the death of Luis Stillmann, Mexico loses one of its main witnesses to the horror of the Holocaust. Born in Hungary in a small town, Stillmann ended up in Mexico in the late 1940s after having spent time in the Mauthausen concentration camp, becoming an interpreter in a refugee camp, where he met General George Patton, and helping the Allies capture the Hungarian soldiers who collaborated in the extermination. He then fled communism and reinvented himself as a pharmaceutical entrepreneur in America. He has been one of the survivors who gave their testimony to Steven Spielberg’s Shoah Foundation.

“I never wanted to give up as long as I had the strength. I had this mania in my mind that I just wanted to live one more day after Germany was beaten,” Stillmann told the German newspaper in 2012. Yael Simana Mexican researcher from the Ibero-American University.

Luis Stillmann is survived by his wife, Miriam Weisz, another Holocaust survivor of Romanian descent, whom he met in Mexico, and his daughters, Patricia and Monica Stillmann. He also has numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He renounced his Hungarian citizenship and became a Mexican citizen when he had his first daughter. He was concerned about how his native country was recently repeating history, with the government of the far-right Viktor Orban. “Today, the children of those from 1944 march in the same uniforms as their parents,” he complained.

Luis Stillmann was born on December 31, 1921, in a Hungarian village called Mád, which means “today” in Hungarian. It was a small town of 4,000 inhabitants east of Budapest, today near the border with Slovakia. Church records showed that his family had been living in the area for 300 years. The community was 20% Jewish. “I don’t remember a single sunny day. My memory recalls a grey existence,” Stillmann said. In 1926, when he was five, they left the village and moved to a city.

He was a good student. He attended primary school in the courtyard of a Reform synagogue. But anti-Semitism was already rife in Hungary. He was not allowed to join a football team with his classmates because he was Jewish. After primary school, he studied eight years of high school and graduated with honours. The local newspaper reported on it with surprise. “It caused a stir because they wondered how it was possible for the school to allow two Jews to graduate with the highest distinction,” it said.

He graduated in July 1939, when the “war warnings” were imminent and present everywhere. Anti-Jewish laws prohibited him from entering university. He had to settle for a trade and chose to be a cabinetmaker, although he did not turn out to be very good.

With some mischief, he persisted in the idea of ​​continuing his studies. In February 1941, he took a train to Szeged. He knew that the rector of the university was a vocal anti-Nazi intellectual and this gave him hope. This was Albert Szent-Györgyi, a chemist who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1937 for discovering that paprika was a rich source of vitamin C.

Stillmann waited for Szent-Györgyi outside his office and when he saw him he begged him to enroll him in medical school. The rector considered his plea, but thought that the career was too risky. He offered him law school and gave him a full scholarship.

Upon his arrival at the university, Stillmann discovered a loophole in the law. The regulations exempted university students from conscription. They did not specify that Jews were excluded because they were not allowed to go to university. Stillmann presented himself with his military service registration papers and with them avoided joining the front.

“The joke with His Excellency Szent-Györgyi saved my life for the first time,” Stillmann said in his interview. for the United States Holocaust Memorial MuseumHad his fate been different, he would probably have joined the ranks of the battalions that fought against the Russians at Stalingrad. In five months, 40,000 young Hungarian Jews who had joined the German-led forces died there.

On June 6, 1944, the same day as the Normandy landings, Stillmann, along with every Jew between the ages of 18 and 58, was called up to the front. On that occasion, no papers were valid. He said goodbye to his parents. It was the last time he saw them.

He was recruited into a battalion of Jews and Gypsies. After feigning an injury, he was taken to a hospital one day. A doctor cut his foot so that he would not return to the ammunition depots where he had to work in hostile conditions. He wanted to buy time. The Russians were advancing and were only 50 kilometres from his town.

The Hungarian military, however, took him and 4,000 other Jews to the Hungarian-Austrian border to hand them over to the Germans. It was March 1944 and the huge group walked in almost complete darkness. They were guarded only by a handful of soldiers. “All my life I was haunted by the idea of ​​why I didn’t escape that night,” he confessed almost 70 years later.

For several months, his job was to dig trenches and search for mines in open fields for the Nazis until one day he was ordered to be transferred to Mauthausen. When he arrived in March 1945, the war was already in its final phase. Chaos reigned inside the concentration camp, which was full. There was no room in the barracks and food was scarce. A scene of Russian soldiers eating pieces of coal remained etched in Stillmann’s mind.

The liberation

The prisoner survived by cunning. Once a false Portuguese passport got him out of a tight spot. So did his ability to speak French, German and English. He was transferred to Gusen, one of Mauthausen’s satellite camps. His health deteriorated due to lack of food. He made tea with pine bark to trick his stomach. “They didn’t make us work anymore. The guards no longer had orders to follow because they no longer had superiors,” recalled Luis Stillmann.

Liberation came one day amid shouts and a few shots. The last guards left their posts. The prisoners went to the storehouse to look for food. Stillmann had to crawl to reach a piece of bread.

His language skills made him an interpreter for a makeshift displaced persons camp once the Americans took control. Between May and September 1945, he worked for soldiers who were part of Patton’s Third Army. He returned to his native Hungary, where he helped with translations for the committee that investigated and tracked down war criminals. His work helped the Americans arrest Ferenc Szálasi, the far-right Hungarian leader who collaborated with the Nazi regime.

“I paid a fortune to be allowed in to see him hanged. I saw him hanged. I felt satisfied because there must be some kind of punishment in fate,” Stillmann told academic Yael Siman. In March 1946, the pediatrician who sent his uncle to die in Dachau was also hanged.

In the Bavarian town of Ansbach, Stillmann was appointed head of a UN camp for 8,000 displaced victims. But he wanted to put it all behind him. He travelled to Paris in the hope of applying for a visa to emigrate to the United States. This never came. An uncle who lived in Texas and had lived in Mexico recommended that he apply for a tourist visa instead.

Stillmann knew little about Mexico. The main thing he had taken from The rain god cries over Mexico, a book about the Conquest written by the Hungarian László Passuth. He arrived in the country from Panama after crossing the Atlantic on a ship. In the new continent he found a new life and a bright future full of identity and memory.

