Feyenoord, with the Colombian soccer player Luis Sinisterraqualified this Thursday for the Conference League final, the third European competition behind the Champìons and the Europa League and which is being played in its first edition.

Feyenoord withstood 3-2 in the first leg of the Conference League semi-finals and eliminated Olympique Marseille after drawing 0-0 to reach a European final twenty years later: José Murinho’s Roma will be their last obstacle to the title.

The Dutch team had not played for a continental title since 2002, when they lost the European Super Cup to Real Madrid. Just that same year, he won the UEFA Cup after beating Borussia Dortmund. And since thenUntil this Thursday, the vacuum remained in time for a couple of decades. He didn’t have it easy.

Feyenoord had to do with a hellish atmosphere. The appearance presented by the Stade Vélodromo gave continuity to the tension that preceded a key clash for both teams, who with a European title could save their erratic season. If the previous day there were twenty arrested in the clashes between the two hobbies, 24 hours after the incidents, part of the stands of the Marseille stadium were dyed red by the enormous number of flares that came out of nowhere.

There was also clashes outside the Velodrome before kick-off and, to cap off the build-up to the clash, a tifo bearing the message “UEFA Mafia” was displayed in giant size before the players exited the pitch.

Feyenoord, for the crown

Feyenoord, third in the Eredivisie with no chance of winning the title and with the Cup lost a long time ago, had a golden opportunity to add a success this course. And, in addition, European, even if it was in the less important competition. He only needed to hold the score of the first leg.

Opposite, Olympique Marseille, two weeks ago gave up the Ligue 1 title to PSG. The Conference League was their only hope for not ending the season empty. He had to come back to try to return to a continental final after losing the last one he played, in 2018, against Atlético de Madrid to lose the Europa League. Soon, he suffered a setback.

After half an hour, Payet, who was able to put his team ahead with a shot that went near the goal post defended by Marciano, had to leave the game injured. If there is an important man in the French squad, it is none other than Payet. Especially this season.

The Olympique Marseille midfielder is experiencing a second youth, he is in great shape and his data supported his relevance before the duel: 16 goals and 13 assists in 45 games for a 35-year-old player who still has a lot to say. However, after making a seemingly harmless pass, he injured himself. His right leg said enough and with a muscle injury he had to give his place to Milik. The mishap was fat. But even so, Olympique Marseille had their weapons to try to turn the tie around.

Feyenoord, saved the shock with the occasion of Payer, survived comfortably until the break. Even later, just after the restart, he was able to get ahead on the scoreboard with a header from Luis Sinisterra that goalkeeper Mandanda saved. That was the end of the tie. Mandanda, gave an extra life to his team, who tried by all means to score a goal with which to extend the semifinals.

The Dutch team defended well, with solvency and without many setbacks. He barely suffered two with chances from Saliba and Pol Lirola. Neither was successful and Olympique Marseille died on the brink of success. On the other hand, Feyenoord celebrated the fact that twenty years later they will play a European final.

