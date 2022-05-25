Roma and Feyenoord will meet this Wednesday in the Conference League final in Tirana (Albania), where the first champion of this tournament will come from and that will allow one of the two teams to win a title again in the Old Continent.

Roma and Feyenoord have not felt important in Europe for some time, and the Conference League gives them the opportunity to do so. After a long road, the Italians and the Dutch, both qualified to play in the Europa League next season, will fight for the privilege of being the first champion of the ‘Conference’ and give back to their fans a title outside their national borders.

(Mourning in national cycling: former Colombian champion found dead)

(Nairo Quintana, pros and cons of a possible move to Astana: analysis)

Rome, for its own

The Italians have only lifted one continental title, the now extinct Fairs Cup, back in 1961, 83 years ago. And there are 31 who have not stepped on a final. The last one was in 1991, in the UEFA Cup they lost against Inter Milan.

Before, in 1984, they did the same against Liverpool on penalties, but in the European Cup final. The Dutch do not have so much drought. The last time they reached a European final was 20 years ago, in 2002, in the European Super Cup final in which they succumbed to Real Madrid.

In that same year, they won their last European title, the Europa League, after beating the German Borussia Dortmund. Three decades without the ‘giallorrossi’ having the opportunity to fight for a European title. Two for the Dutch. No one wants to miss out on the opportunity.

The Romans arrive after finishing sixth in Serie A and ensuring their presence in the Europa League next season, with the addition that his coach, the Portuguese José Mourinho, can set another record in his career.

The Setubalense holds the mark of being the coach with the most semifinals in history and the first to reach the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals.

He can also become the first coach in history to lift this trophy. But the importance of the title, despite being the last in relevance, transcends the team itself: Roma is the only Italian club with a chance of lifting a European title, something that has not happened since 2010, when Inter won the Champions League in the year of his historic treble, precisely with Mourinho on the bench.

A Mourinho who will almost certainly have the entire squad available for the big event, in which the only doubt falls on the Armenian Henrik Mkhitaryan, although if he finally manages to arrive, everything indicates that the Portuguese coach will make use of his services at some point in the match.

English Tammy Abraham will command the offense in his best form, with 28 goals so far in the campaign, and supported by the ‘tifosi giallorrossi’, who will move en masse to the Albanian capital.

for the big booty

For his part, the Feyenoord finished the season in third position, securing Europa League place no need to go through qualifying rounds.

Dutch coach Arne Slot will be without his compatriot and usual goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, injured; he doubts two regulars in his defensive line of four, the Dutch Tyrrel Malacia and the Austrian Gernot Trauner.

And everything indicates that the forward will be led by Colombian Luis Sinisterra, who has scored 23 goals so far this year. Roma and Feyenoord have only met twice, in the 2015 Europa League group stage with a balance favorable to the Italians, who achieved a win and a draw.

In Tirana it will be decided which of the two teams will once again bring joy to their fans by lifting a European title after a long drought with the next edition of the ‘Europa League’ on the horizon. A new champion will emerge from the Arena Kombëtare.

(Byron Castillo, cornered: delicate lawsuit prevents him from leaving Ecuador)

(Sebastián Montoya: ‘I have shown that I am not my father’s little son’)

EFE