Luis Sinisterra goes through that magical moment in which footballers make goals everyday. Ball that lands in his boots inevitably takes the destiny of the goal. His kicks, sometimes violent, sometimes subtle, preceded by fast runs or unbridled dribbling, have him playing loudly at his club, Feyenoord from the Netherlands. This Colombian attacker is in his moment, in a great season, riding with the goal on his side. And his last name sounds and resonates in Europe, not as much as Luis Díaz in Liverpool, but there he goes, making his own noise with a pure goal.

His 23 goals in the season cannot be a coincidence. They are proof of their moment. Of its efficiency as a scoring locomotive. He is the best Colombian scorer abroad this season: Luis Díaz, to cite the closest example, has 21 goals (between Porto and Liverpool). Sinisterra has 12 in the local league alone, the Eredivisie, where he competes with Ajax or PSV, where rivals suffer him every eight days and where his fans got used to seeing him celebrate.

But in addition, Sinisterra is one of the figures of the Conference League, which is the third European competition, behind the Champions League and the Europa League. That is where Sinisterra opens the field with more force, steps hard with goals that transcend even more than the locals. He has 11 in 16 matches (5 in the qualifying phase) and his team will try to reach the final today, in the second leg of the semi-final against French team Marseille, whom they beat in the first leg 3-2, in a match in the one that Luis made a party, with a goal and with an assist. And as if all that weren’t enough, this winger is also a virtuoso in the art of passing goals, he has 12 assists in the season. So how can you doubt that he is already making noise, to the point that France, Italy and England are looking at him and it already seems that they are going for him.

That is the beginning of this story, or the present, Luis Sinisterra’s letter of introduction to those who still do not know him well, or know him a little, or know him and are not yet convinced. At the end of the day, he is a silent striker, low profile, but who makes thunder with his daily goals and passes. If Luis Díaz shakes the world, Luis Sinisterra is a fantastic replica.

Sinister’s Race

Photo: Taken from Twitter: @Feyenoord

Luis Sinisterra is only 22 years old, he was born in Santander de Quilichao, Cauca, he became a professional at Once Caldas, he is a striker, but more than a striker he is a winger, that is, one of those strikers who live outside the area and who reach it visiting, very often, to unleash all his power, his precision, with goals, with passes.

If asked who he looks like in his game, Sinisterra says with a firm voice that Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, the Juventus midfielder and whom he admires, only Luis stands out on the left. That is why it may be that he resembles Díaz in something, it is enough to see him in his expeditions on the left wing, fast, intrepid, with feints that go from the inside to the outside or from the outside to the inside to unsettle the rival on duty, to create his own aim your shot and take out your explosive shots. He says that he is an attacker with sacrifice, to attack and defend, with goals and assists, he says it like that, with personality, and they are not words in the air, because he lands them on the pitch in each new match of his team.

Sinisterra has become a crowd favorite in Rotterdam and looks set to make the step up to bigger competition.

His performances are so good in that league that the press has him among the best. Mikos Guka is a journalist for AD Sportwereld in the Netherlands, and when consulted by EL TIEMPO, he gives an overview that proves it. “He has a great season, very strong in European games and good in the (local) competition, with great statistics and he is the only player (from Feyenoord) in attack who can create chances out of nowhere. Sinisterra has become a crowd favorite in Rotterdam and looks set to make the step up to bigger competition. His weak point seemed to be helping to defend with the intensity that the coach demands of his players, but he is also taking steps there, and what stands out the most is his physical capacity, ”he says.

But then we were going that Sinisterra was made at Once Caldas de Manizales, where he played for three years, between 2016 and 2018. Five league goals were just a seed to flourish. From the Netherlands they looked at those five little goals, they saw something in this lanky striker, a potential, a huge future, a diamond shine, because they went for him and took him away. Unofficial press figures indicated at the time that the Dutch acquired 80 percent of the player for an approximate value of 2 million euros. That’s where Luis’ European dream began. He arrived, put on the red and white Feyenoord shirt, first number 17, then number 7, which is already his registered trademark, and he was, little by little, gaining minutes, the necessary international touch, scoring more little goals, which became tons of goals. .

Luis Fernando Sinisterra debuted with Once Caldas in 2016. He was in the first Reyes calls. He was sold to Feyenoord, from the Netherlands. See also Luis Sinisterra and Feyenoord, close to the Conference League final Photo: Instagram: @luissinisterra11

Luis needed a push, perhaps the National Team? Yes, the Colombian National Team, first the sub-20 that played the World Cup in the category in 2019, in Poland. The coach at the time was Arturo Reyes, who was the one who took him on, after all, he was a youngster forged in Europe who scored goals in the Netherlands and had the necessary experience to face a youth World Cup. And in that World Cup, Sinisterra was uncovered with two goals in five games, he did them against Tahiti. The World Cup ended, Sinisterra returned to his club, he continued to work quietly, learning quietly, he gained mobility, game intelligence, strength, physicality, a lot of physicality, and he became more forceful.

But it was little by little. One season, two seasons, three seasons, all without noise, then he began to attract attention, he finished off a great 2019 by being the best player of the club in the months of September and October; he was voted Feyenoord’s best player in the 2019-2020 season, and the best young foreigner in the league in that season. But that was nothing. Finally, his best moment arrived, the one we are talking about now, this 2021-2022 season, which has been special, a course full of goals.

“Without a doubt, I am having a very nice moment. It is due to the affection of the people and the confidence of the coach. Also, of course, for the support of my colleagues. We will always fight to the last. In addition, in the Conference we have been doing a great performance. We want to go as far as possible”, said Luis Sinisterra, last March, in an interview with the newspaper Marca.

The selection, pending

Luis Sinisterra laments after the elimination of Colombia.

Sinisterra was in the senior team in a friendly against Algeria, when the DT was Carlos Queiroz. But when he was looking for a place for the start of the tie against Qatar, he suffered a serious knee injury that left him sidelined for 10 months, 10! An eternity for a striker. His path in the National Team had to be postponed. He had to start over, to work again on his effectiveness, his precision, his movements, and wait for the new call.

And I come back. But it was only until the end of the tie that he was taken into account by Reinaldo Rueda, when his goals in Europe put pressure on him to be called up, and right in the middle of the scoring Alzheimer’s that the seasoned strikers of the National Team had. Sinisterra was in four games, and in all four he passed without a goal. In the last two games he came as a necessary alternative, for his present in Europe, but he could not fit in the functions that were asked of him. He suffered when DT Rueda placed him as a right winger, being a left winger. But he left movements that are lights and predict a better future for him. Without a doubt Sinisterra works to have his revenge. After all, today is the future for the Colombian National Team.

his best season

Luis Sinisterra (photo) celebrates Feyenoord’s second goal. Photo: Maurice vanSteen. Eph

Sinisterra has gunpowder in the right guayo. When he receives a pass in the area, his gaze has already moved forward, like an intuitive goal gaze, he already knows where to throw the ball, as far as he can from the goalkeeper, as he scored against Marseille eight days ago, when a rival It even helped him, it must be because what he touches goes inside no matter what. In that same game he threw an assist luxury, ball to the chest and back heel for his teammate Dessers, who did not spoil such a pass and scored.

In addition, Sinisterra has a natural talent for the feint, the dribbling that comes and goes, so he is full of resources to continue down that path, with that brilliance.

For all that, in Europe there is so much talk about him. Press reports indicate that England’s Arsenal have him in their sights. “He can repeat Jürgen Klopp’s masterstroke by signing his own Luis Díaz this summer,” the Football London portal published this week.

During March other candidates appeared, there was talk of Naples, Atlético de Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen, and then there was talk of Lille and Nice from France, according to journalist Bertrand Latour of the newspaper L’Equipe. Sinisterra’s value is 18 million euros, according to the Transfermarkt portal, although recently the Cies Football Observatory indicated that it was 27.3 million euros, being, according to its information, the tenth player with the best transfer value in the netherlands league

This, while the Dutch press echoed the recent statements of Van Hanegem, a former player who was part of the famous ‘clockwork orange’ (as that Dutch team that was runner-up in the world in Germany 1974 was called), who said: “I think Sinisterra is really very good. Perhaps the best left winger in the Eredivisie.”

So if it rains praise for Díaz, Sinisterra also takes his. And if Díaz is an erupting volcano, Sinisterra already emanates its own lava.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET

