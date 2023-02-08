Saturday, February 11, 2023
Luis Sinisterra sets off alarms: new injury at Leeds

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Luis Sinisterra

Sinisterra was injured against Manchester United.

Sinisterra was injured against Manchester United.

The Colombian could not finish the match this Wednesday.

The news this Wednesday for the Colombian soccer player is not good Luis Sinisterradue to a new physical discomfort that sets off alarms.

Sinisterra was a starter with the leeds this Wednesday in the match against Manchester United, in the Premier League.

new injury

The attacker, who had been recovering his best form, after a long one for which he had since October, had new problems.

At minute 6 of the game, the striker felt a puncture in his right leg and had to be treated on the field of play.

After the medical review, the decision was to take him out of the game. Now it is expected to know the medical opinion of the player of the Colombian National Team.

PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO

Recommended

