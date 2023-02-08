Luis Sinisterra sets off alarms: new injury at Leeds

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Sinisterra was injured against Manchester United.
The Colombian could not finish the match this Wednesday.
The news this Wednesday for the Colombian soccer player is not good Luis Sinisterradue to a new physical discomfort that sets off alarms.
Sinisterra was a starter with the leeds this Wednesday in the match against Manchester United, in the Premier League.
new injury
The attacker, who had been recovering his best form, after a long one for which he had since October, had new problems.
At minute 6 of the game, the striker felt a puncture in his right leg and had to be treated on the field of play.
After the medical review, the decision was to take him out of the game. Now it is expected to know the medical opinion of the player of the Colombian National Team.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
