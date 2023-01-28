Sunday, January 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Sinisterra scores his first goal of 2023 and a fan ‘goes crazy’: videos

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 28, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Luis Sinisterra scores his first goal of 2023 and a fan 'goes crazy': videos

Sinisterra.

Photo:

AFP, Screenshot

Sinisterra.

The Colombian scored with class and the fan decided to get on the field to do the ‘fish’.

The Spanish Junior Firpo and the Colombian Luis Sinisterra They rounded off the victory against Accrington from Leeds (1-3), qualified for the round of 16 of the FA Cup, which was also reached by Leicester who beat Walsall (0-1) with a goal from Nigerian Kelechi Iheanacho.

It was enough for Leeds to accelerate at the hour of play to sign two goals in three minutes and seal the victory at The Wham Stadium. Jack Harrison had opened the scoring for the visitors of the American Jesse Marsch in minute 23 but it was later, in minute 66 thanks to the Spanish defender Junior Firpo, and in minute 69, with a goal from Luis Sinisterra, when he secured qualification.

See also  Welcome to the planet of Salzburg. Which has a lot in common with Milan ...

The impact of Sinisterra’s goal was so great that one of the fans decided to get onto the field to do the popular ‘little fish’.

(You can read: Dani Alves: the revealing details of the medical report in the case of sexual abuse).

Sinisterra scores and unleashes madness

Luis Sinisterra celebrates his goal.

Around minute 69 of the commitment, the Colombian attacker appeared at full speed entering the edge of the small area in a quick counterattack from Leeds.

Sinisterra, who had generated several options before, only had to push the ball after a good team play.

After his goal, one of the Leeds fans went onto the field to celebrate. And he did it by making small jumps with his body, in what soccer fans know as the ‘little fish’.

The victory for Brendan Rodgers’ team could have been greater, but Belgian Yuri Tielemans missed a penalty early in the second half. Leeds and Leicester join Manchester City in the round of 16, which eliminated Arsenal on Friday after winning 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

See also  Year of renewal for Colombian football in Europe

SPORTS
*With EFE

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Sinisterra #scores #goal #fan #crazy #videos

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Attack on Italian diplomatic offices, Cirielli: "No strategy, but ideological mavericks"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result