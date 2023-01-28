Luis Sinisterra scores his first goal of 2023 and a fan ‘goes crazy’: videos

The Spanish Junior Firpo and the Colombian Luis Sinisterra They rounded off the victory against Accrington from Leeds (1-3), qualified for the round of 16 of the FA Cup, which was also reached by Leicester who beat Walsall (0-1) with a goal from Nigerian Kelechi Iheanacho.

It was enough for Leeds to accelerate at the hour of play to sign two goals in three minutes and seal the victory at The Wham Stadium. Jack Harrison had opened the scoring for the visitors of the American Jesse Marsch in minute 23 but it was later, in minute 66 thanks to the Spanish defender Junior Firpo, and in minute 69, with a goal from Luis Sinisterra, when he secured qualification.

The impact of Sinisterra’s goal was so great that one of the fans decided to get onto the field to do the popular ‘little fish’.

Sinisterra scores and unleashes madness

Luis Sinisterra celebrates his goal.

Around minute 69 of the commitment, the Colombian attacker appeared at full speed entering the edge of the small area in a quick counterattack from Leeds.

Sinisterra, who had generated several options before, only had to push the ball after a good team play.

After his goal, one of the Leeds fans went onto the field to celebrate. And he did it by making small jumps with his body, in what soccer fans know as the ‘little fish’.

The victory for Brendan Rodgers’ team could have been greater, but Belgian Yuri Tielemans missed a penalty early in the second half. Leeds and Leicester join Manchester City in the round of 16, which eliminated Arsenal on Friday after winning 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

*With EFE

