Luis Sinisterra has had a great season with Feyenoord, with whom he is fighting for qualification for the Conference League final.

The Colombian attacker contributed a goal for his team to beat Olympique de Marseille 3-2 in the first leg of the tournament semifinal and this Thursday he will seek qualification for the final match for the title.

The figures of Luis Sinisterra in the season

This season, Sinisterra has played 35 games for his club, between the Dutch League and Cup and the Conference League, and has scored 23 goals, a performance that, added to his call to the Colombian National Team for the auction of the tie, has put him in the sights of other clubs in Europe.

Versions of the English press assure that Arsenal offered 18 million euros to have his services in the next season. If this negotiation materializes, the former Once Caldas player would become the second Colombian to act in that club, after goalkeeper David Ospina.

However, Arsenal would not be the only one interested in the Colombian winger, born in Santander de Quilichao 22 years ago. Newcastle, which has new owners and seeks to strengthen itself to fight for the title next season, would be willing to pay 20 million euros. Sinisterra would also be the second Colombian in that club, after Faustino Asprilla.

Once Caldas would benefit from a possible sale

Feyenoord acquired the sports rights of Sinisterra from Once Caldas in 2018. At that time, it disbursed nearly two million euros. Any negotiation would not only benefit the Dutch club, but also the one from Manizales, which retains a percentage.

