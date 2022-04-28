Friday, April 29, 2022
Luis Sinisterra and Feyenoord, close to the Conference League final

April 28, 2022
in Sports
Luis Sinisterra

Luis Sinisterra (photo) celebrates Feyenoord’s second goal.

Luis Sinisterra (photo) celebrates Feyenoord’s second goal.

The Colombian scored one of his team’s goals in the win against Olympique de Marseille.

Feyenoord took a big step towards the Conference League final, the third most important trophy in Uefa at club level, by defeating Olympique de Marseille 3-2 on Thursday.

Colombian Luis Sinisterra was one of the main protagonists of the Dutch club’s victory, scoring his team’s second goal in the 20th minute.

Sinisterra figures in the Conference League

It was the eleventh goal of the Santander-born Quilichao, in 16 games played in the first edition of this competition.

The Nigerian Cyriel Dressers was the great figure of Feyenoord, scoring the other two goals, in the 18th and 46th minutes. The Senegalese Bamba Dieng, in the 28th minute, and the Brazilian Gerson, in the 40th, scored the goals for the French club .

In the other first leg of the semi-finals of this competition, Leicester City and Roma drew 1-1. The return games will be played on May 5.

SPORTS

