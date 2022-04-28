Luis Sinisterra and Feyenoord, close to the Conference League final

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian scored one of his team’s goals in the win against Olympique de Marseille.
April 28, 2022, 04:38 PM
Feyenoord took a big step towards the Conference League final, the third most important trophy in Uefa at club level, by defeating Olympique de Marseille 3-2 on Thursday.
Colombian Luis Sinisterra was one of the main protagonists of the Dutch club’s victory, scoring his team’s second goal in the 20th minute.
Sinisterra figures in the Conference League
It was the eleventh goal of the Santander-born Quilichao, in 16 games played in the first edition of this competition.
Assist and goal by Luis Sinisterra in Feyenoord’s victory against Marseille.
Nobody has participated in more goals in the #UECL that he [18] with 11 goals and 7 assists. ⚽🅰️
The Colombian accumulates 23 goals and 12 assists in 44 games of the season. pic.twitter.com/g7mIgOHXG2
—Colombia Analytics (@Colanalytics) April 28, 2022
The Nigerian Cyriel Dressers was the great figure of Feyenoord, scoring the other two goals, in the 18th and 46th minutes. The Senegalese Bamba Dieng, in the 28th minute, and the Brazilian Gerson, in the 40th, scored the goals for the French club .
In the other first leg of the semi-finals of this competition, Leicester City and Roma drew 1-1. The return games will be played on May 5.
SPORTS
April 28, 2022, 04:38 PM
