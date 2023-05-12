“Why do I want to dedicate myself to politics?” Luis Silva, a young president of the Law Student Center of the Catholic University of Chile, asks the camera in the documentary Opus Dei in Chile: A Silent Crusade (2006). “It’s a very fundamental question, a bit ambitious, but I think it’s possible,” he continues in the patios of his faculty. “It is to change the mentality of this country a bit. Of many people, at least. We are very statist. We expect everything from the State, even if the State gives us little. We don’t realize the power we have in our hands. What we are capable of doing. I would like to be a politician for that. Obviously, also to influence the laws as much as possible. That they be laws in accordance with morality, let’s say, ”he points out, letting out a nervous laugh. He speaks as a numerary of Opus Dei, people who commit themselves to live in austerity, chastity and obedience to the religious institution founded by Josemaría Escrivá de Balaguer.

Almost two decades after that interview conducted by the filmmaker Marcela Said, the constitutional lawyer Luis Alejandro Silva Irarrázaval (Santiago, 45 years old) lives his momentum, as Americans call the point at which political momentum aligns with media attention and the support of the electorate. The militant of the Republican Party, from the Chilean extreme right, became the most voted candidate for constitutional counselor in Chile last Sunday, representing the Santiago Metropolitan Region. As a reference, the more than 700,000 votes he obtained exceed those obtained by all socialist candidates at the national level. He is the face of the triumph of the Republicans in the elections that defined the 51 members who will draft a proposal to bury the Magna Carta inherited from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, reformed 63 times in democracy.

The Republican Party, led by José Antonio Kast, is part of the doctrinaire right that has not broken with the Pinochet dictatorship. They define themselves as a right wing similar to Vox, from Spain. Last December they participated in the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) together with leaders such as Jair Bolsonaro from Brazil and Javier Milei from Argentina. His speech advocates reducing the role of the State, appeals to authority and traditions, and defends conservative positions such as the rejection of abortion and same-sex marriage. His public order agenda has been key to his expansion at a time when Chile is going through the highest feeling of insecurity in the last two decades.

Silva, the eldest of seven children, belongs to an elite Chilean family. He grew up close to Jaime Guzmán, a right-wing leader, one of the main ideologues of the Pinochet military regime, who was assassinated at the beginning of democracy. He learned about Opus Dei in his first year of university through a friend who took him to a literature workshop run by the priest of that congregation, José Miguel Ibáñez. At that time he had a girlfriend whose family was also close to the institution. That world helped her discover his vocation and break up with his partner to become a numerary in the summer of her third university year, assuming a commitment that prevents her from getting married. Now, like many numeraries, he wears a cilice at some point of the day and wears a ring on his ring finger, a tradition numeraries adopt when they turn five at the institution to mean his ultimate commitment to religion.

The new counselor lives in an Opus Dei residence located in Providencia, one of the wealthy but central areas of the Chilean capital. The Doctor of Law, former vice-rector for research and postgraduate studies at the Universidad de los Andes, of Opus Dei, and until now a professor at the Universidad San Sebastián, gives part of his salary to the Work —as the institution is also known—, and the remainder for personal property, such as his Mazda 3 car. His parents did not understand his life choice, but they respected it.

Silva based his campaign on combating insecurity and irregular migration, one of the main concerns of Chileans, but which has little to do with the Constitution. Kast described him as “the chosen one of the force” in a campaign video where both appeared disguised as characters from Star Wars May 4, the day of May The Fourth Be With You, a play on words in English between the mythical phrase of the saga (“May the force be with you”) and the date itself. “Thank you, teacher”, Silva replied, “but we must not forget faith”. Both, holding lightsabers, looked at the camera and said goodbye with “with strength and faith we are invincible.”

Republican Luis Silva, in a photograph of his social networks published on March 23, 2023. professor_silva (Twitter)

He met Kast personally in 2018. As part of the board of Acción Republicana, Kast’s movement, he was one of those who decided to found the Republican Party in 2019, in which he registered as a militant in October 2021. The lawyer – who intervened in defense of President Sebastián Piñera when he was constitutionally accused in the framework of the social outbreak – ran as a Republican candidate in the constituent elections of the first attempt and lost by just over 700 votes. The experience of campaigning on the ground defined that his future would be in politics and not in academia. With an easy smile, clear when speaking and uncomplexed by his beliefs —he has said that his model is Jesus Christ— he managed to connect with the electorate when he was practically unknown. Nationwide, no one recognized him until last Sunday. Since then, there are hundreds of messages that he receives daily and his statements are trending on Twitter.

Of the new right-wing political forces that have emerged in the West in recent years, the one that knows best and interprets it at the bases is Vox from Spain, the country in which he lived in the second half of 2022, when he took a sabbatical.

The Republicans have never been in favor of changing the current Constitution and Silva has already announced that they will surely write a “quite similar” text. The lawyer is a defender of the subsidiary role of the State, contrary to introducing the reproductive rights of women and euthanasia in the Fundamental Charter. He assures that he will respect the 12 constitutional bases that were established for the process, but that the definition of a democratic State of law, for example, will be debated in the coming months. He sounds like the favorite to preside over the body dominated by his bench mates: they managed, alone, to keep 23 seats out of a total of 51, almost half. It is the same position that the indigenous Mapuche, doctor and academic Elisa Loncón held in the first process, which finally failed with the rejection of 62% of citizens last September to a text that profoundly changed Chilean institutions.

barely won the teacher silvaas presented during the campaign, one of his six brothers, the film director Sebastián Silva (the nanny, old cats), posted on Instagram a photograph of his recently elected brother with a quote that the elected councilor had said to the news portal emol: “Obviously I cannot separate my positions on cultural, value or social issues from my religious dimension”. Sebastián Silva added an alert message: “National danger”. One of the sisters shared the post.

In a kind of family counterattack, the newspaper The Mercury published this Wednesday a letter to the director in which 38 cousins ​​congratulated the new constitutional counselor. “As an older cousin, he is an example of perseverance and vocation,” read the letter published in this influential and widely read platform of the Chilean newspaper. In total there are 45 cousins ​​on the maternal side. The only ones who did not sign were the brothers of the constitutional lawyer.

Silva acknowledged that he was not surprised by his brother’s publication, but that it had hurt him. At every opportunity he has remarked his affection and admiration for the filmmaker’s work. He has seen his movies, but never in the theater. “Can you read what you want, go to the movies to see what you want?” Said asked him in the 2006 documentary, trying to unravel the mandates of the young people of Opus Dei. The then student, recently enrolled in the Work, answered no, although over time he has explained that he has always felt free to do so. “I read what I want and I don’t go to the movies,” he said 17 years ago to settle the matter. Since then, he has only been there a couple of times.

