Almost a month after testing positive for coronavirus, Luis Scola returned to the courts. And he signed a very good performance on his return. The captain of the Argentine team scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in his team’s away loss, Pallacanestro Varese, by 108 to 83 before Trieste in a match corresponding to the 14th date of the A series of Italian basketball. The duel was to be played the first weekend of January but was postponed after confirming the contagion of the Argentine and eleven of his teammates.

The power forward, who had asymptomatic disease, was on the court for 27 minutes and scored 6 of 6 in doubles, 1 of 3 in triples and 2 of 4 in free practice. He was the second scorer of his team, along with Michele Puzzier and behind Arturs Strautins (19).

Thus, at age 40, Scola continues to be the top scorer by average of the tournament, with a mark of 21.2 points per game.

Pallacanestro Varese adds three victories and eleven defeats in the championship and is last in the table.

Luis Scola continues to be the top scorer by average of the tournament, with a mark of 21.2 points per game.

Trieste – which has a record of nine wins and eight falls – had two Argentines on the court. Juan Manuel Fernandez he scored 15 points (3-5 doubles and 3-6 triples) and also provided five assists. And Marcos Delía finished with five units (2-6 doubles and 1-2 free) and three steals.

Scola had tested positive in a test carried out on Saturday, January 2, just before the clash with Trieste, which ended on Wednesday.

“Varese Basketball announces that, after the tests carried out this morning in anticipation of the departure to Trieste, twelve positive cases of covid-19 have emerged within the team. The rojiblanco club has activated all the procedures provided for by the current protocol and has immediately informed the competent authorities. The subjects, some of them mildly symptomatic, are already isolated according to the protocol, ”the club reported at that time through its website.

Although the institution did not disclose the names of the infected players, Clarín confirmed that one of them was Scola.

Marcos Delía added five points and three rebounds for Trieste.

As soon as the news was known, Varese requested the postponement of the meeting, a request that was accepted almost immediately by the League to “protect the health of the athletes and the technical personnel of the two teams involved and the referees.”

Almost a month later, the game was finally played and Scola, who joined the Lombard team last July after a season at Olimpia Milano, was once again the protagonist.