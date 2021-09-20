Luis Scola is the new CEO of Varese. The Argentine, 41, has therefore decided what he will do when he grows up. After the fifth Olympics as a player, he becomes manager of the company with which he closed his career in the club. “This addition embellishes and further consolidates the management fabric of the company and aims to make the operational strategies of the near future more and more solid”, wrote the club of which Scola could also acquire shares. Today in Varese there were also his compatriots and former Inter fans, Javier Zanetti and Esteban Cambiasso who posted the photo on Instagram with the text: “I’m leaving in peace” was your sentence. We can say that we accompany you with pride. Thanks”.