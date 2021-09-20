At 41, the Argentine retires and enters society. His compatriots Zanetti and Cambiasso, former Inter Milan, also greeted him
Luis Scola is the new CEO of Varese. The Argentine, 41, has therefore decided what he will do when he grows up. After the fifth Olympics as a player, he becomes manager of the company with which he closed his career in the club. “This addition embellishes and further consolidates the management fabric of the company and aims to make the operational strategies of the near future more and more solid”, wrote the club of which Scola could also acquire shares. Today in Varese there were also his compatriots and former Inter fans, Javier Zanetti and Esteban Cambiasso who posted the photo on Instagram with the text: “I’m leaving in peace” was your sentence. We can say that we accompany you with pride. Thanks”.
The carreer
–
A year ago, after playing in Milan, Scola decided to continue playing in Varese. The family found themselves very well in these parts where the four children attend schools. Scola has traveled the world: born in Buenos Aires on April 30, 1980, he arrived in Spain in 1999 and from 2000 to 2007 he played in Vitoria where he won a championship and three King’s Cups. So 10 years in the Nba before in Houston, then Phoenix, Indiana, Toronto and Brooklyn, and two years in China. With Argentina he won the 2004 Olympics (in the final against Carlo Recalcati’s Italy), bronze in 2008 and two silver medals at the 2002 and 2019 World Cups.
September 20, 2021 (change September 20, 2021 | 22:11)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
.
Leave a Reply