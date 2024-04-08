Luis Sal returns to the helm of Muschio Selvaggio: here's who will replace Fedez

After the farewell of Fedez and Mr. Marra Luis Sal would return to the helm of Wild Moss already recording the first episode: this is what Davide Maggio anticipates, who also provides the names of the guests who will take turns in the podcast.

Numerous rumors have been circulating for several weeks, which have been neither confirmed nor denied by those directly involved.

Starting from the one who should replace Fedez as host of the podcast and consequently support Luis Sal. In recent days the name of the streamer Homyatol had been circulating.

According to Davide Maggio, however, in reality there should be his brother Martin alongside Luis Sal, who had already participated in the first phase of the project so much so that he was also included in the theme song.

Furthermore, the site also provides the names of the guests of the first two episodes. In the first episode, which would have already been recorded, there should be the scientific communicator Andrea Moccia, head of Geopop. After him, however, it will be the turn of singer Baby K.