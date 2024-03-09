“I am not an evader, I have always declared everything, I have always declared all taxes, often in advance, on credit. An investigation is underway, these are normal checks that are carried out. Luckily I have professionals who have been declaring things properly for years, and we'll see how it turns out. In the meantime, I'm sorry that Luis Sal is being written as a tax evader. Even if I saw myself on the street right now I would slap myself.” Luis Sal says this on the sidelines of the news released today, Saturday 9 March, on the operation of the Guardia di Finanza of Bologna.

From Gianluca Vacchi to Luis Sal, passing through Giulia Ottorini and Eleonora Bertoli, sex workers active on Only Fans. They are the best-known names of the digital influencers and creators controlled by the Bolognese Financial Police in an operation that led to the recovery of a total of 11 million euros in undeclared income.