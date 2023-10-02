A social message from the creator did not go unnoticed: what it is

Over the last few hours the name of Luis Sal is occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? A social message written by Fedez’s ex-friend after the news of the singer’s illness did not go unnoticed. But let’s go in order and find out together what happened in detail.

After months of silence, Luis Sal is back on social media with a message that is causing a lot of chatter. As already mentioned, the creator and former partner of Fedez he wrote some words on his social profiles that attracted the attention of the most attentive.

Luis Sal, the social phrase raises suspicion: message addressed to Fedez?

Luis Sal hasn’t appeared on social media for a very long time. His last appearance dates back to 8 June 2023, when he intervened to tell the truth regarding the dispute with Fedez. From that moment on, Luis completely lost every trace of himself. In recent days, however, Fedez’s former partner returned to the X platform with a message which caught everyone’s attention.

In detail, everyone couldn’t help but notice that Luis Sal appeared on social media after the news of illness which hit Fedez. These were the words that the creator shared on social media X:

For an impotent “creampie” it is a distant past.

There are many who have seen in the phrase shared on social media by Luis Sal a reference in Fedez. At the moment, there are many who are wondering what the meaning of the words that Luis Sal shared on social media really is. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if there will be more novelty regarding this much talked about story.