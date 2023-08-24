Cornered by political, social and media pressure, Luis Rubiales has informed his team that he will present his resignation this Friday as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). He kissed Jennifer Hermoso without consent and her obscene behavior in the box during the celebrations of the Women’s World Cup won by the Spanish team in Australia and New Zealand have ended up costing him his job. The decision was precipitated during the last hours of this afternoon. Meeting with his trusted team and urged by several of the presidents of the territories, the Granada leader has opted for voluntary dismissal due to the possibility of being disqualified by the Higher Sports Council.

The resignation will be formalized in the federation assembly, meeting in extraordinary convocation this Friday. There, the still president of the federation wanted to gather the maximum possible support, take stock of his management in women’s football and breastfeed for the achievements made in recent years. Although, the decision of many assembly members not to attend the call and the assumption that he would not have the desired support precipitated the step.

Rubiales’s intention was not to resign, but the succession of criticism and the loss of support in the world of soccer since the events in the national stadium of Australia have worked against him and have led him to leave office. The request for resignation by Yolanda Díaz, acting vice president of the Government, the three complaints received in the Higher Sports Council (CSD), including that of Sumar, Díaz’s party; Pedro Sánchez’s qualification of “unacceptable” regarding his behavior in the celebrations with the players in Sydney; and the statement made by Jennifer Hermoso through the Futpro union, of which she is a member, and in which she requested forceful measures after what happened have undermined the resistance of the federative president.

The disciplinary file opened by FIFA this Thursday was the latest setback that will end up pushing Rubiales to abandon the presidency of Spanish football that he has held since May 2018. Either he left or they kicked him out. That was the message launched by different government sources. The CSD was determined to submit the aforementioned complaints to the Sports Administrative Court, convinced that Rubiales had violated the Sports Law on sexual violence with his behavior.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.