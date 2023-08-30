Luis Rubialesthe Spanish leader who was left in the eye of the storm for having kissed Jenni Hermoso at the women’s World Cup awards ceremony, was now also in check from the economic point of view.

Rubiales, in check

Luis Rubiales, from the Spanish Federation.

The presidents of the autonomous communities that make up the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) activated the “internal protocols”, as a result of the provisional suspension of FIFA that fell to the leader.

And there is already an immediate derivation: Until now, the top leader of Iberian football will stop receiving 925,761.81 gross euros in his accounts, between the sum of his salary as president of the Federation -675,761.87-, the 36,000 euros per year for housing assistance, plus the 250,000 euros he maintained for being vice president and member of the UEFA executive committee. In addition, he was left without an official car, without a cell phone and without the technological devices that he possesses after receiving the suspension from FIFA last Saturday.

The RFEF Assembly had approved in May 2022 a new system for the remuneration of Rubiales as president with retroactive effects from January 1 of that year. It was also agreed to reduce a per diem (housing allowance) for the president to 3,000 euros gross per month (1,650 net) and the RFEF treasurer, Eduardo Bandrés, specified that the new system meant a reduction of about 50,000 euros per year.

(Luis Rubiales was left alone: ​​forceful decision of the Spanish Football Federation).

Given the provisional suspension of Rubiales by FIFA, the RFEF was not obliged to make any decision in this regard, according to legal sources, since there is no criterion; It is a company policy decision, of the RFEF itself and, at the same time, the maintenance of the salary does not violate any regulations. Given that FIFA’s provisional suspension is a sports sanction, not a labor sanction, it does not have to affect the payment to Rubiales from the RFEF, who for now has not initiated a disciplinary file. But, the situation after FIFA’s decision prevents him from fulfilling the contractfor which legal experts estimate that it cannot be charged since it cannot be executed.

In 2017, the previous federation president, Ángel María Villar, stopped receiving his salary from the RFEF when the Board of Directors of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) suspended him for a year, one day after the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) ) opened a file on him in July of that year for his accusation in the “Soule operation”, for alleged diversion of funds by the agency.

The presidents that make up the RFEF, meeting for the first time after everything that happened after the final of the Women’s World Cup, unanimously agreed to request the resignation of Luis Rubiales and, if the resignation does not materialize, the door would be opened to a motion of no confidencesomething that Rubiales himself tried to do to relieve Villar and that was not necessary due to his dismissal by the TAD.

(Luis Rubiales: video “condemns” him and contradicts his defense for outrageous forced kiss).

Rubiales’ mother’s strike

The mother of the criticized leader.

Ángeles Béjar, the mother of Luis Rubiales, said her strike would last until a solution is found to the “inhuman and bloody hunt” against her son. “He doesn’t deserve it,” he said. The woman was inside the parish of the Divina Pastora de Motril, the birthplace of Rubiales, in southern Spain, with her sister, after the parish priest left.

On the other hand, the leader’s mother urged the Spanish national team player Jennifer Hermoso to “tell the truth” and “maintain the version she had at the beginning of the events.” Around noon on Monday, several relatives accompanied by a doctor brought her water and medicine so that she can continue with the usual treatment for the ailments she suffers.

Beautiful’s position

Jenni Hermoso stressed that she did not want to be kissed and submitted her resignation to the Spain team along with 80 other players. Last week, the midfielder from Pachuca de México spoke for the first time through a statement from her union, FUTPRO, where she made her position clear. “I want to clarify that at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and in no case did I seek to raise the president. I do not tolerate my word being questioned, much less that words that I have not said are invented,” said Hermoso, according to what was rescued by the newspaper Marca, which also announced that 81 players, including a large part of the world champions, will leave the national team until there are changes in leadership.

Rubiales refused to resign

More news

THE NATION, OF ARGENTINA.

OF THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)