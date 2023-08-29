After Fifa provisionally suspended this weekend the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, for the kiss he forcibly gave to world champion Jenni Hermoso, A new video of the gesture was released this Monday, which was disapproved in Spain and internationally.

In the new images it is seen from another angle Rubiales’ kiss to the player on the day the Spanish women’s soccer team won the World Cup, in the final in Sydney on August 20.

After a hug, you can see how the man forcibly climbs onto Hermoso; he goes down; she seems to lose her balance-so one of her legs flexes-; her leader takes her from her face; he kisses her and then pats her on the back. Outrageous.

Luis Rubiales receives an ultimatum: emergency meeting and notice from the Government of Spain

The video that puts Rubiales on the ropes

Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

This video was broadcast on social networks after Rubiales, after asking for an apology that was not accepted by either the players or the players from the Spanish national team, was suspended by FIFA for a period of ninety days.

In addition, due to the measure, the man’s mother locked herself in a church on Monday and began a hunger strike to protest against what she described as “inhuman treatment” of her son.

Despite the fact that the head of the REEF assured that the kiss was consensual, and that the player was the one who “raised it”, Hermoso stressed that she did not want to be kissed and submitted her resignation to the Spain team along with 80 other players.Jenni Hermoso denounces pressure and puts Luis Rubiales in his place: “I was not respected”

Hermoso’s testimony and the Prosecutor’s investigation

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales.

Last week, the midfielder from Pachuca de México spoke for the first time through a statement from her union, FUTPRO, where she made her position clear. “I want to clarify that at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me and in no case did I seek to raise the president. I do not tolerate my word being questioned and much less that words that I have not said are invented, ”said Hermoso according to what was rescued by the newspaper Marca, which also announced that 81 players, including a large part of the world champions, will leave the team. until there are changes in leadership.

After the suspension ordered by Fifa, the RFEF issued a statement announcing that Pedro Rocha, one of his closest men, would become provisional president of the Federation. Previously, Rubiales had refused to leave his position in the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Spain women’s team goes on strike for Rubiales: this is what the world champions are asking for

In the same way, the Spanish Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) could open proceedings against Luis Rubiales, against whom the prosecution has already opened preliminary proceedings for an “alleged crime of sexual assault” for the forced kiss. If the TAD opens this file, the Board of Directors of the Higher Sports Council would meet later to suspend Rubiales.

“We are awaiting its resolution. We continue to think that this complaint has all the legal grounds for it to be treated as a very serious offense.”explained this Monday the Secretary of State for Sport and president of the CSD, Víctor Francos.

Along with sports justice, in criminal proceedings the National Court prosecutor’s office, the main Spanish criminal instance, has decided to open proceedings for a “alleged crime of sexual assault”, as stated in a statement. The Prosecutor’s Office claims to rely on the “public statements” of the player, but will contact her beforehand to offer her the possibility of filing a complaint, a key step for the criminal proceedings to advance.

“I felt vulnerable and the victim of an attack,” Hermoso said in a statement last Friday, after Rubiales stated that the kiss had been “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consented” at a meeting of the RFEF. “What happened does not represent Spanish society,” said the number three of the Spanish government, Yolanda Díaz, on Monday.

Rubiales refused on Friday to resign

THE NATION, OF ARGENTINA.

AMERICAN NEWSPAPERS GROUP

(GDA)

More news