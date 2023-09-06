The Colombian Jorge Iván Palacio, president of the Fifa Disciplinary Commission, agreed, using the powers granted by article 51 of the Disciplinary Code, lto “provisional suspension” of the president of the Royal Spanish Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, “from all activities related to football at a national and international level.”

(Jorge Vila exploded and did not leave a ‘puppet with a head’: strong accusations)

(Jorge Vilda: the DT who went from hero to villain after the Luis Rubiales scandal)

“This suspension, which will be effective as of today, extends for an initial period of ninety days and while the disciplinary procedure opened by this Disciplinary Commission against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24, is processed.” , indicates in a statement the highest body of world football.

Also read:

– Who is the Colombian who has Luis Rubiales against the wall in Fifa?

– Unusual: Spanish Federation counterattacks and threatens players for Luis Rubiales case

The kiss that he stole without her consent from the Spanish world champion Jenni Hermoso

The suspension comes one day after Luis Rubiales announced at the RFEF Ordinary General Assembly, held in Las Rozas (Madrid), that he was not going to resign, after justifying what happened in the women’s World Cup final, in which, in the box, He put his hands to his genitals at the end of the match and at the medal ceremony he kissed the player Jenni Hermoso on the mouth.

‘I’m not going to resign’: Luis Rubiales in the face of controversy over the kiss of Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup | Time Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales assured that it was a “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consented kiss”, among other assertions, which was later denied by the soccer player.

Rubiales’ intervention provoked the general rejection of a good part of society, the announcement of the 23 world champions and other players that they were renouncing to continue attending the calls while the president continuedthe international support for Jenni Hermoso and the “reasoned request” of the Higher Sports Council (CSD) to the Sports Administrative Court (TAD) for a possible violation of the Sports Law and the Royal Decree on Sports Discipline by the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, infractions that he considers “very serious” and that make possible a precautionary suspension of the leader.

(We recommend you read: Mourning: they mourn the sudden death of a soccer promise due to meningitis)

Luis Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the mouth without her consent. Photo: AFP and taken from RTVE

In addition, the president of said Fifa Disciplinary Commission, “in order to preserve, among other factors, the fundamental rights of the player of the national soccer team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and the good order of the disciplinary procedure that is in process before this disciplinary body“, has issued two additional directives (article 7 CDF) “through which orders Mr. Luis Rubiales to refrain, himself or through third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or her close entourage“.

“Likewise, the RFEF and its officers or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting the professional player of the Spanish national team, Mrs. Jennifer Hermoso, or her close entourage,” he said.

(You may be interested in: (Colombia team looking for goal formulas to avoid repeating the disaster in Qatar)

This decision, according to the FIFA statement, has been communicated this Saturday to Rubiales and UEFA, “for due compliance.”

The Disciplinary Committee warns that “it will not offer any further information on this disciplinary procedure until a final decision is made on it”, while FIFA reiterates in its letter “its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all people and for the same condemns with the greatest vigor all contrary behavior”.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation counterattacks and threatens players for the Luis Rubiales case

The RFEF responded to the statements by Jenni Hermoso, who said she felt “the victim of an attack”, as well as the support she received from her teammates, with an unusual statement that sparked outrage in the Spanish soccer world.

“The RFEF and Mr. President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread, either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself.“, indicated the instance in the document issued on Friday night.

(You can also read: Government of Spain counterattacks Luis Rubiales for refusing to resign because of a kiss to Hermoso).

The RFEF indicated that it will initiate “the corresponding legal actions” to defend the version of its president, who refused to resign on Friday, and that he considered that it was a “consensual” gesture.

Who is Jorge Iván Palacio, the Colombian who has Luis Rubiales against the wall in Fifa?



The Colombian Jorge Iván Palacio is the president of the Fifa Disciplinary Commission. Palacio has a law degree from the Latin American Autonomous University of Medellín and a Master’s in Law from the Sergio Arboleda University, so he handles the subject at his fingertips.

Luis Ernesto Vargas and Jorge Iván Palacio, magistrates of the Constitutional Court. Photo:

Similarly, within the positions he has held, he has been president of the Constitutional Court of Colombia, professor at the Universidad de los Andes and magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice.

She has always been in favor of defending the rights of women and the LGTBI community.

Palacio was a magistrate between 2009 and 2017, and between 2013 and 2014 he presided over the Constitutional Court. In addition, he was a magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice between 1987 and 1999, according to the iusport.com publication.

(Also read: “False feminism”: Rubiales’ speech causes outrage for kissing Jenni Hermoso).

He was born in Medellín on October 8, 1955. In his first jobs he was president of the Labor Chamber of the Superior Court of Medellín in 1982; seventh Labor judge of the Medellín circuit in 1979; civil-labor judge of the circuit of El Santuario (Antioquia) in 1977; promiscuous judge of the Támesis circuit (Antioquia) in 1975; municipal civil judge of Fredonia (Antioquia) in 1974.

(Iago Falque broke his silence: he was afraid of the attack that made him leave America)

apologies

The Spanish Football Federation requested “apologies” for “inappropriate conduct” of

Luis Rubiales, suspended from the presidency of the institution for the forced kiss he gave to the player Jenni Hermoso, in a statement.

The federation “considers it essential to request the most sincere apologies to world soccer as a whole, soccer institutions (FIFA, UEFA, FN), soccer players, especially the national team players” for “the totally unacceptable behavior of its highest institutional representative during the final” of the women’s World Cup, the statement said.

Similarly, the entity decided to terminate Jorge Vilda’s stage as head of the Spanish women’s soccer team came to an end.

The coach, close to Luis Rubiales and whose methods were criticized by his players, was finally fired on Tuesday and replaced by his deputy on the Red bench, Montse Tomé.

The coach completed eight seasons in charge of the ‘red’

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) “has decided to dispense with the services of Jorge Vilda as sports director and women’s national coach,” the agency said in a busy afternoon of communications.

How long will your suspension be?

Fifa said it well, the suspension runs for 90 days. This indicates that Rubiales will not be able to hold office until November 23 of this year.

And the Fifa file is still open, testimonies and documents continue to be collected that lead to a final determination by the highest entity in world football.

(Gerard Piqué, ‘in one piece’ due to Shakira’s bombing: will he have a third child?)

SPORTS AND WEATHER.COM*With information from EFE