This Tuesday it was confirmed that Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), will testify on April 29 before the judge investigating alleged irregular contracts during her mandate.

“On Monday, April 29, the court summoned Luis to testify as an investigator.

Rubiales,” the TSJM stated in a statement. Likewise, the former federation president will declare before the judge that he is investigating alleged corruption and alleged irregular contracts during his term.

Deny everything

The Spanish press warns that “the contracts under suspicion would be, among others, those related to the transfer of the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia or the remodeling work of the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, among others,” notes EFE.

“I have never had a bite in my life,” Rubiales said. last Wednesday in an interview with La Sexta television, before returning to Spanish territory.

The leader resigned due to the scandal of the forced kiss on Jenni Hermoso in the final of the women's world cup last year.

“I have never rigged a contract,” said in the interview and insisted that the transfer of the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia It was done because it was “the best offer.”

Likewise, he said that he did not charge commissions for it and also denied that the former soccer player could have charged them. Gerard Piquéwhose company Cosmos mediated the operation.