It is already known that the Spanish footballer Jenni Beautiful filed a complaint in court against Luis Rubiales for the kiss he gave him in the World Cup final, further complicating the future of the suspended president of the Spanish federation.

Prosecutor sources indicated this Wednesday that the number 10 of the women’s team filed the complaint the day before, an essential step for the criminal proceedings to advance, after the National Court prosecutor’s office initiated it with the opening of an investigation against Rubiales for an “alleged crime of sexual assault”.

Details

Now that the player denounced, the prosecutor’s office of the National Court, the main Spanish criminal instance, will formally present its complaint against Rubiales “as soon as possible,” the sources detailed.

“In the case of crimes of a sexual nature, the aggrieved person has to report it,” sources from the prosecution told AFP. Since a recent reform of the Spanish Criminal Code, a non-consensual kiss can be considered sexual assault, a criminal category that groups all types of sexual violence.

what’s coming

“You can face anything from a fine to five years in prison.” saido Emilio Cortés, Professor of Criminal Lawto the Cope Chain.

And he added: “Logically, the highest prison terms are not applied by jurisprudence in this type of case. For this reason, the legislator offers a range of 1 to 4 or 1 to 5, so that in response to the specific circumstances, a more serious penalty or a less serious penalty may be imposed. Obviously, an act like this is not going to justify an act in prison, if finally there was a sentence, it is reasonable that it would be less than two years. He has no known record, and therefore, in the event that he is sentenced to a custodial sentence, it is normal for him not to comply with it.”

🗣️ Emilio Cortés, Professor of Criminal Law, in @partidazocope 📜 “Rubiales’ penalty can range from a fine to five years in prison” 🎙️ “An act like this will not justify going to prison, if there is finally a sentence, it would be less than two years” 📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/wbHh2BH6lg — The great match of COPE (@partidazocope) September 6, 2023

And sentenced: “From the yes or yes law, the word sexual abuse disappears and it is sexual assault, which sounds worse than abuse and ranges from classic rape to this kind of thing. The Prosecutor’s Office already had powers, but if it now decides to come forward and support the Prosecutor’s Office, it is because it maintains its thesis that it was a non-consensual kiss and it could be a sexual assault.”

