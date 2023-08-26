Jenny Beautiful, Spanish international champion of the world, issued a harsh statement in response to the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, denying that the kiss he received on the mouth at the celebration of winning the World Cup was consented to and confesses that he felt “vulnerable and the victim of aggression.”

“In reference to what happened today. Although it is true that for my part I do not want to interfere with the multiple legal processes in progress, I feel obliged to denounce that the words of Mr. Luis Rubiales explaining the unfortunate incident are categorically false and part of the manipulative culture that it has generated,” he denounced.

“I clarify that at no time did the conversation to which Mr. Luis

Rubiales made reference and that, neither much nor less, his kiss was consented. In the same way, I want to reiterate, as I did at the time, that this fact had not been to my liking,” he added.

In the second statement of the day in which Jenni Hermoso disagreed with the version provided by Luis Rubiales, she thanked “with all her heart” for the support she is receiving.

“The situation caused me a shock due to the context of celebration, and with the passage of time and after delving a little deeper into those first feelings, I feel the need to denounce this fact since I consider that no person, in any workplace, sports or social must be a victim of this type of non-consensual behavior. I felt vulnerable and the victim of aggression, an impulsive, macho, out of place act and without any kind of consent on my part, “he explained.

Lipreading

However, there is a testimony that helps Rubiales. This is a specialist in lip reading, who was consulted by ‘And now Sonsoles Summer’.

“According to the specialist, Rubiales asked Jennifer Hermoso: “Can I give you a kiss?”, this would confirm the story. However, in the last hours, Jennifer Hermoso together with the players of the National Team issued a statement denying Luis Rubiales and announced that they will not return to the National Team while the canary remains in office,” says Marca de España.

