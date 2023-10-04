The case Luis Rubiales continues to generate controversy in the world. Now, due to the revelation that a media outlet made about the statements of the former president of the Royal Spanish Federation before the judge, due to the kiss on the soccer player Jenni Hermoso.

El Español has had access to Rubiales’ statement before the judge of the National Court, Francisco de Jorge.

What Rubiales said

Rubiales was summoned to testify on September 15 as an investigator in the open case for sexual assault and coercion for the kiss he gave the soccer player.

“We won a World Cup, there are signs of affection. This is not that someone has secretly taken someone to an office to forcibly kiss them. No. It was something so natural, in the light of millions of eyes, among two people who have been living together for a long time“said Rubiales, according to ‘El Español’.

A lawyer asked her if she thought she had respected Hermoso when he kissed her and she answered: “Come on… I asked her before! How can I not respect her?” And she left laughing and slapping me twice on the face. the side.”

Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso

“How am I going to apologize if we were both super happy?” said the former president of the RFEF, who assured that Hermoso “is untruthful even when he says that I have two daughters, because there are three.”

“She grabs me wherever she can, I grab her too and that’s it. Two or three minutes later they all grabbed me and pulled me up, they swung me. And at that moment I’m not going to say that they shouldn’t touch me, sorry.” , the butt, the knees or the shoulder. We have won a World Cup and the tremendous euphoria and joy there is is something indescribable,” he added.

Rubiales accuses Jenni Hermoso of lying and insists that the kiss, which he describes as an “anecdote,” was consensual, and that he never pressured her to justify it publicly.

“What we wanted was to cut it and not create a problem that has been created from something that was an anecdote and that, surely in terms of decorum and so on, was not appropriate but there was nothing more,” he said.

