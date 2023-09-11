Finally, after the outrage over what happened in the Women’s World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand, Luis Rubiales resigned this Sunday from the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The leader was in the spotlight after he forcibly kissed the Spanish National Team player Jenni Beautiful during the celebration of La Roja’s world title, in addition to the obscene gestures he made in the main box before the medal presentation.

Rubialers was provisionally suspended for 90 days by Fifa, amid a wave of solidarity with the player, but with the leader exclaiming his innocence.

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

In a text published on his account on the He has done the same with his position at UEFA so that his position as vice president can be replaced.

The text of Luis Rubiales’ resignation letter

Today at 9:30 p.m. I transmitted to the acting President, Mr. Pedro Rocha, my resignation from the position of President of the RFEF. I have also informed you that I have done the same with my position at UEFA so that my position in the Vice Presidency can be replaced.

After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position.

Insisting on waiting and clinging to it is not going to contribute anything positive, neither to the Federation nor to Spanish football. Among other things, because there are de facto powers that will prevent my return.

There is the management of my team and, above all, the happiness that I have for the enormous privilege of these more than 5 years at the head of the RFEF.

I do not want Spanish football to be harmed by this entire disproportionate campaign and, above all, I make this decision after having made sure that my departure will contribute to the stability that will allow both Europe and Africa to remain united in the dream of 2030. , that will allow us to bring to our country the

biggest event in the world.

I must look forward, look to the future. Now there is something that occupies me firmly. I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power to make it prevail. My daughters, my family and the people who love me have suffered the effects of excessive persecution, as well as many falsehoods, but it is also true

that on the street, more and more every day, the truth is prevailing.

From here I convey to all the workers, assembly members, federations and football people in general, a big hug, wishing them the best of luck.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me during these times.

Luis Manuel Rubiales Béjar”.

SPORTS

More Sports news