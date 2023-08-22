The controversy grows and grows around the President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales. The harsh criticism is increasing after his questioned kiss to the player Jennifer Hermoso after the Hispanic team won the Women’s World Cup last Sunday.

Even from the Government they aimed strongly. “What we saw was an unacceptable gesture, but also Mr. Rubiales’ apologies are not enough and are not even adequate and, therefore, he has to continue taking steps,” launched President Pedro Sánchez.

“A woman has been harassed and assaulted. His apologies are useless at all. He must go,” said the Vice President of the Spanish Government, Yolanda Díaz.

There was more. “It’s very simple. Two people kiss if they both want to. If there is consent. Only yes is yes… it’s not just machismo, abuse of power or a sexist act: it’s sexual violence,” criticized the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero.

The strong controversy that Rubiales faces reflects other episodes that have had him in the eye of the hurricane throughout his career.

possible corruption



The boss of Spanish football has been investigated by possible corruption in office. He was linked to Gerard Piqué and the possible joint participation in alleged links in the organization of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

The retired player received 24 million euros in commissions and the name of Rubiales appeared in the leak of telephone calls that raised suspicions about the award of the contest.

Private parties



was also investigated for holding private parties, supposedly with money from the federation. He was denounced by his own uncle, who was former chief of staff of the entity.

According to the testimony of Juan Rubiales (he was fired last year from his position in the federation), that appointment had as its official purpose “a few days of work, but it was not such”. In his statement before the Public Ministry, he commented that the rental of That house was “solely for the enjoyment of him and his most direct team, paying the expenses with company cards from the RFEF itself.”

To said party, continued Juan Rubiales, “a group of eight or ten young girls were invited.”

vulgar gestures



Controversies abound. In fact, there was another on the same day as the consecration of the Spanish team in the Women’s World Cup. Videos recorded after the final whistle showed Rubiales raising his hand to his testicles in a triumphant gesturenot paying attention to the fact that the 16-year-old Princess Sofia was at his side, in addition to the Queen of Spain and the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino.

CLAUDIO ORTEGA – EMOL

GDA